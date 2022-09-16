Vail Town Council to consider budget ordinance to buy East Vail housing site

The Town of Vail on Friday issued the following press release on its next step in trying to acquire — and stop building on — a Vail Resorts property the town already approved for a proposed workforce housing project:

First reading of an ordinance to approve a budget supplemental to fund the purchase of the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision, Lot 1 and East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision, Tract A, generally referred to as the Booth Heights site, will be considered by the Vail Town Council at its Tuesday, Sept. 20 evening meeting.

The action is listed as 6.2 on the meeting agenda, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers, 75. S. Frontage Road. Public comment will be accepted in person or virtually by registering at www.vailgov.com/town-council, or in advance of the meeting by emailing publicinput.vailtowncouncil@vailgov.com.



The supplemental amount and funding source will be discussed in executive session earlier on Tuesday, then added to Ordinance No. 18 prior to council’s evening consideration. That amount will be the basis for an offer to purchase the property from Vail Resorts, which is the next step in the condemnation process currently underway.

The amount will not include additional legal fees and expenditures should the town’s offer not be accepted and the condemnation procedure continues.

If approved, second reading of Ordinance No. 18 is anticipated to occur during the council’s Oct. 4 meeting. The council is also expected to consider a method by which community members can make financial contributions toward the acquisition of Booth Heights on Oct.4.

More information on the Booth Heights condemnation process can be found at www.vailgov.com/government/current-topics-projects/booth-heights-land-site-condemnation.

