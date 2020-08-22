Vail to survey residents on property tax opinions

Looking to freeze residential property value rates at current levels in order to avoid continued declines in collections due to the 1982 Gallagher Amendment, the Town of Vail will be asking voters for their opinions.

Here’s the town’s press release on the upcoming survey:

Working with public opinion consultants from Magellan Strategies and Summit Information Services, the Vail Town Council is initiating an online survey to understand the opinions of the town’s registered voters regarding a possible property tax ballot measure for the Nov. 3 General Election.

The survey will be available on the town’s website beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24. A link to the survey will be sent to recipients who are in the town’s email database inviting registered voters to take part. Some voters will also receive a text from the town inviting them to participate in the survey.

The survey will take only 7 minutes to complete and responses will remain strictly confidential. The town is asking registered voters to participate and complete the survey by 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.

Results from the voter opinion survey will be presented to the Vail Town Council on Tuesday, Sept. 1.