Vail to rescind mandatory outdoor mask ordinance, follow county health orders

The Town of Vail on Friday issued the following press release on rescinding its mandatory outdoor mask ordinance at its April 20 meeting:

The Vail Town Council will take action to rescind its mandatory outdoor mask mandate zone in Vail Village and Lionshead at its April 20 evening meeting. Emergency Ordinance No. 6 is listed as action item 5.5 on the virtual agenda which begins at 6 p.m. and will become effective immediately upon approval.

The mask mandate has been in place since Nov. 7 following Town Council authorization of an emergency order. This outdoor mandatory mask zone has encompassed the highly trafficked pedestrian areas of the villages and has been intended to provide messaging consistent with established protocols on Vail Mountain.

Now with nearly 80% of Eagle County’s at-risk population currently vaccinated and upon the pending closure of Vail Mountain after successfully accomplishing the goal to deliver a successful ski season from start to finish, the town has consulted with Eagle County Public Health and Environment and will rely on the county’s public health orders moving forward.

Masks will continue to be required in all public indoor spaces per the new Eagle County Public Health order effective April 16. In outdoor settings, face coverings are not currently required, unless a person cannot consistently maintain 6 feet of physical distance from non-household members for 15 minutes or longer.