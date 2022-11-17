Vail to open Chairs 2, 8 ahead of another storm

After nearly a foot of snow fell earlier in the week, Vail will open a couple of more lifts on Thursday morning just in time for yet another early season snowstorm Thursday night.

“Born Free Express (#8) and Avanti Express (#2) will open tomorrow!” Vail posted on Facebook Wednesday. “The team is hard at work connecting Top-to-Bottom & Village-to-Village.”

Forecasters are calling for more snow before a warmer, drier weekend.

“On Thursday night, the far northern and eastern mountains should see snow with at least a few inches of accumulation by Friday mid-morning,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Wednesday morning. “After that, we’ll warm up into early Thanksgiving week.”

Beaver Creek is scheduled to open Wednesday, Nov. 23.