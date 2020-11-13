Vail to make operational changes ahead of COVID-19 Level Orange/High Risk tab

The Town of Vail is making additional adjustments to its office-based operations effective Monday, Nov. 16 in response to the state’s elevated COVID-19 risk meter for Eagle County which is anticipated to move from Level Yellow/Concern to Level Orange/High Risk. This is due to the rapid increase in local COVID-19 cases which have doubled over the past two weeks and a request from the governor’s office.

To keep interactions between non-household members to a minimum, town employees have been directed to work remotely as much as possible. Community members are asked to conduct business with the town via phone and/or online services as available. All essential services, including transit, library, welcome center, building inspections, parking sales and police and fire will operate uninterrupted. Face coverings are required to access all interior public spaces and an outdoor mask zone has been established in the village core areas.

Municipal operations are available as follows until further notice:

Vail Municipal Building (east side) is open to the public with limited services

Please call ahead at 970-479-2100 to confirm and make every effort to conduct your business online at www.vailgov.com. Front Desk, open for in-person assistance 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday for general inquiries, payments, etc. Call 970-479-2100 for inquiries. Police Front Counter, open for in-person services 10 a.m to 4:45 p.m. Monday-Saturday for records, 970-479-2208 Parking Pass Sales Office, open for in-person services 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 970-479-2104 for inquiries. Municipal Court, services available by phone or by appointment by calling 970-479-2132 All other offices by appointment only Conference meeting rooms and Council Chambers that are typically available for nonprofit, HOA and public agency group use remain closed to the public until further notice

This includes access to Planning, Permitting and Building divisions, plus Environmental, Economic Development and Housing Department functions. All development applications will continue to be processed in a timely manner. The issuance of permits and permit payments will continue through web and phone operations. In-person appointments for any reason can be scheduled by contacting Shelley Bellm by phone, 970-479-2325, or by email, sbellm@vailgov.com. To request building inspections, please email inspections@vailgov.com. Conference rooms are unavailable for public use until further notice.

Public Works Administration Building , 1309 Elkhorn Drive

Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for in-person services by appointment only. Please call 970-479-2158. Public Way permits may be applied for by phone or e-mail.



Staff contacts: Fire Marshal 970-479-2252; Fire Chief 970-477-3474; Other staff inquiries: 970-479-2211.



Curbside pickup is encouraged and virtual services will continue. www.vaillibrary.com. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for in-person services to include: access to public internet computers, wireless and the library’s various collections. Patrons are limited to one hour per day. There is no access to the Community Room, Tech studio or the Children’s Room.



Vail Village location is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Lionshead location is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 20 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. thereafter. The centers offer in-person services to include shopping and dining resources, self-guided tour ideas, recommended children’s activities, skiing/riding information and more.



Open daily 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. for transit information, public restrooms and La Cantina food service.

Vail Village and Lionshead Parking Structures

Paid parking begins Nov. 20 with start of the 2020-2021 ski/ride season.



Reservations for use of either Donovan Pavilion or Grand View in Lionshead may be made via phone by calling 70-477-3699. Site visits will be scheduled by appointment only.



All Town of Vail board and commission meetings will continue to be held remotely until further notice.



For details on the Eagle County COVID-19 risk meter, visit www.eaglecountycovid.org.