Vail to impose mandatory mask zone to combat COVID-19 this ski season

The Town of Vail on Wednesday issued the following press release on a mandatory mask zone to combat surging COVID-19 infection:

A mandatory mask zone is being implemented in designated areas of Vail Village, Lionshead, Golden Peak and Cascade Village ahead of the start of the 2020-2021 ski season. The outdoor mask mandate, which will apply to all within the zones regardless of social distancing, has been authorized by the Town Council following a discussion at its Nov. 3 meeting. An executive order has been issued by the town manager making the mandate effective Saturday, Nov. 7. Informational signs are being installed throughout the villages to identify entry into the mask-required area.

A map of the mandatory mask zone outlined by the executive order is available by clicking here. The Vail Town Council will review and possibly modify the boundaries at its regular meeting on Nov. 17 in which an ordinance will be presented that will ratify the executive order.

The decision by Town Council to add an additional requirement to the existing Eagle County Public Health Order is seen as a preemptive way to do all it can to reduce the rising local and statewide spread of COVID-19. “Our goal is to keep schools and businesses open, workers employed and deliver a successful ski season from start to finish,” said Vail Town Manager Scott Robson. The mandate also provides consistency in Vail’s safety protocols as guests make their way through the villages to the mountain.Safety protocols announced by Vail Resorts include a requirement that masks be worn in all lines, when loading and riding on chairlifts, and in gondolas, inside all buildings, during all ski and snowboard lessons, and whenever physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Councilmembers say the intent of the mandate is for residents and guests to take personal responsibility in protecting themselves and others, especially when physical distancing is difficult to maintain. Masks are already required in all indoor spaces per the county public health order. The new policy also supports this week’s request by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for communities in Eagle County to immediately implement mitigation measures to address the increase in cases.

Vail joins other mountain communities including Breckenridge and Aspen in implementing a mandatory mask zone in its pedestrian areas.