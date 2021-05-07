Vail Symposium summer 2021 season preview

The Vail Symposium on Thursday released the following summer 2021 season preview:

Open to Interpretation: The Constitution

Hot Topics Series

Wednesday, May 19

6 p.m.

Three legal minds gather to discuss constitutional interpretations of current legal issues. In this wide-ranging examination of current judicial interpretation, the panel will address the Electoral College, freedom of speech, executive orders, the separation of war powers, and how much power has drifted to the Executive Branch over the last 75 years through congressional and judicial abdication.

The Nitty Gritty: What You Need To Know About Rare Earth Elements

Hot Topics Series

Thursday, June 3

6 p.m.

Rare earth elements are not actually rare, but they have been in the news. This program will address the geology (what are they, where are they found), the environmental impact of extraction, the economics (fluctuating demand, supply chain), and the national security implications of rare earth elements.

Crossing the Threshold: The Continuity of Consciousness From This Life To The Next

Consciousness Series

Wednesday, June 9

6 p.m.

Bruce Greyson, M.D., Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences at the University of Virginia, has been studying near-death experiences (NDEs) for almost a half century. In this presentation, he shares some of his most important findings on the nature of life and death, illustrating his research data with captivating examples.

Great Decisions: Global Supply Chains and U.S. National Security

Great Decisions Series

Wednesday, June 16

6 p.m.

New this season, the Vail Symposium presents Great Decisions programs developed by the Foreign Policy Association. For those desiring a more participatory experience, the Great Decisions programs involve advance reading, watching a short video, and participating in a guided discussion. More detailed information to follow.

By The People: Voting and Elections in America

Hot Topics Series

Monday, June 21

6 p.m.

Accommodations during the pandemic resulted in a widespread expansion of voting access throughout America–from 24-hour voting in Harris County, Texas to drive-thru voting in Arapahoe County, Colorado. Despite numerous officials from both sides of the aisle insisting the 2020 election was the most secure in U.S. history, backlash to the expansion of voting access has been swift with restrictive voting laws under consideration in 43 states. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Brennan Center for Justice vice-president Wendy Weiser, and moderator Peg Perl, deputy director of elections, Arapahoe County discuss the state of voting and elections in America.

David vs Goliath: Colorado Takes on Big Tech

Hot Topics Series

Tuesday, June 29

6 p.m.

In December 2020, Colorado joined 37 other states in a suit alleging Google is in violation of the Sherman Anti-trust Act. The suit alleges that Google has a monopoly in search and advertising, discriminates against competitors, and continues its anti-competitive practices in emerging technologies. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is joined in conversation with Colorado Public Radio justice reporter Allison Sherry to discuss the suit.

The Foundational Freedom: Free Speech

Hot Topics Series

Wednesday, July 7

6 p.m.

“I don’t agree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” Voltaire

The Bill of Rights begins with the freedom of speech. From its inception the United States has championed the open and free expression of ideas, those widely accepted as well as those despised. In this timely program following the 4th of July holiday, Ian Rosenberg examines several of the contemporary, critical questions surrounding free speech and the Supreme Court decisions that may provide answers.