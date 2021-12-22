Vail Symposium postpones events due to rising COVID-19 cases in Eagle County

The Vail Symposium on Tuesday sent out the following notice to its supporters postponing its next two in-person events due to the rapid spike in COVID-19 cases in Eagle County:

To all of our Vail Symposium audiences and supporters,

Eagle County Public Health and Environment recently issued a public health advisory in response to a sharp increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases. On Dec. 17, the incidence rate within Eagle County exceeded 300 cases per 100,000; on Dec. 20, cases exceeded 500 cases per 100,000. This is an indication that community spread is very high and the likelihood for exposure has increased considerably. In addition, local testing is quickly reaching its capacity and persons with symptoms are being prioritized for testing.

In monitoring the current COVID situation in Eagle County, and out of an abundance of caution, the Vail Symposium has decided to postpone our events on Dec. 30 and Jan 4 until further notice. We will reschedule these events at a time where we can safely gather together to experience these programs in person. In the meantime, we hope you will join us for our online webinars tomorrow, Dec. 22 and on Jan. 11, 2022.

Thank you for your understanding; we wish you all a very happy and safe holiday season.

Sincerely,

The staff of Vail Symposium