Vail ski history inspires Colorado stay-and-play package from Antlers at Vail hotel

The Antlers at Vail hotel recently issued the following press release on its historically inspired stay-and-play package honoring Vail’s rich history and the celebrated 10th Mountain Division:

As the “slow travel” trend continues to motivate travelers to pursue more intentional, deeper experiences that connect them to a destination’s past and its people, Antlers at Vail hotel in Colorado’s Vail Valley is offering the chance to explore the area’s origins for inspiration. To usher in the 2021-2022 ski season, the Antlers at Vail welcomes visitors to immerse themselves in Old Vail’s history through the 10th Mountain Memories Packageinfluenced by 10th Mountain Division Sgt. Pete Seibert, who along with rancher Earl Eaton founded Vail Ski Resort in 1962. Seibert was a member of the legendary 10th infantry division that trained at nearby Camp Hale before being deployed to Italy during World War II, ultimately forcing the Germans to surrender to the Allies.

The Platinum-ranked Antlers at Vail, boasting a recently completed $5 million lobby expansion and refresh, has also been an integral part of Vail’s history since its opening in 1972 – just a decade after Vail Ski Resort’s founding – and is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022. The condominium hotel’s new 10th Mountain Memories Package rounds up goodies and activities that meld Vail Valley’s past and present for winter visitors while giving back to the community, from local coffee and spirits to a snowshoe tour and a museum visit steeped in 10th Mountain-history connections.

During their stay, Antlers at Vail’s 10th Mountain Memories lodging package guests are treated to locally roasted Vail Coffee Patriot Blend beans – with a portion of proceeds benefiting Wounded Warriors through the Vail Veterans Program – provided in every guest suite with the makings to freshly grind, brew and enjoy piping hot. Energized to greet the day, guests can explore the Colorado Snowsports Museum, checking out the Climb to Glory tales and artifacts from the 10th Mountain Division’s early Colorado days. Antlers will donate $10 per person to the nonprofit museum in honor of the division, which has been deployed to multiple operations since being reactivated in 1985, including Operation Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom.

The package also includes the chance to literally follow in the snowshoe-steps of Camp Hale’s finest with nonprofit Walking Mountains Science Center’s “Skis & Guns: The History of Camp Hale, the 10th Mountain Division & Vail” guided snowshoe tour (subject to select dates, not yet published). Then, to continue in the spirit of the 10th, guests can raise a glass to these heroic soldiers and adventurers in the whimsically rustic 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits tasting room – a locals favorite in the heart of Vail Village – with a complimentary flight of locally distilled spirits such as bourbon, rye whiskey, peach-vanilla cordial and corn-mash moonshine.

The Antlers at Vail 10th Mountain Memories Package for two people includes three nights’ lodging and experiences and offerings as described above and is available to book online at antlersvail.com. Package rates for early- and late-season dates (November 12 – December 22, 2021, and April 1 – 19, 2022) start from $899 for a studio condominium or $999 for a one-bedroom; mid-season packages (January 2 – March 31, 2022) start from $1,999 for the studio, $2,299 for one-bedroom. Reservations are based on availability (tax additional; as always, Antlers charges NO resort fees) – and active military or veterans with valid ID receive an additional 10% discount. Separate pricing may be arranged in advance for more people, larger condominiums and/or additional nights.

In addition to exploring the area’s storied past, guests will discover that Antlers is conveniently located at the base of Vail Mountain, nestled against Gore Creek and just steps from the broad pedestrian-plaza center and top-notch restaurants of Vail’s family-friendly Lionshead Village, a Mountain Living magazine recommended destination. Guests also enjoy the hotel’s healthy fresh-air layout with every condominium opening to the outdoors, and the chance to cook in or order in for meals in Antlers’ roomy home-away-from-home suites – each equipped with full-size kitchen and dining area, cozy living room with gas fireplace, and private balcony with gas grill.

On Antlers’ long list of unusual and included complimentary amenities are a seasonal shuttle to the grocery store; ski valet to nearby Eagle Bahn Gondola; loaner snowshoes, sleds and GoPro cameras to capture the adventures; loaner specialty kitchen appliances; and electric car-charging.