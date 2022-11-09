Vail set to open Friday with gondolas serving both Vail Village, Lionshead

Even as forecasters dialed back new snowfall expectations from the latest storm, Vail has still seen more than 40 inches of snow so far this fall as Vail Mountain opens for business on Friday with two gondolas serving both Vail Village and Lionshead. Vail Resorts on Wednesday issued the following press release on its opening day festivities at Vail on Friday:

Following the successful start of Vail Resorts’ winter operations at Keystone last month and Breckenridge Ski Resort this week, Vail Mountain will welcome skiers and snowboarders back to the slopes on Friday, Nov. 11, for its 60th Anniversary Season. Vail Mountain was built on the pioneering spirit embodied by its founders, veterans of the storied 10thMountain Division – making this Opening Day on Veteran’s Day even more special. There’s a feeling skiers and snowboarders only get by visiting Vail’s Seven Legendary Back Bowls, and the resort will be celebrating 60 years of that classic energy and excitement, all season long.

THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON BEGINS WITH SKIING AND RIDING FROM TWO VILLAGE GONDOLAS

Thanks to more than 40 inches of early season snowfall and state-of-the-art snowmaking technology, Vail Mountain will open in style for its 60th Anniversary Season with at least 75 acres of terrain. Lifts will spin from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and trails will include signature runs Swingsville and Ramshorn accessed by Gondola One in Vail Village. Beginner terrain will be available at the top of Eagle Bahn Gondola (#19).

Live DJs and free food such as strudel, coffee and hot cocoa will be available from both villages, and local favorite Helmut Fricker will be performing at the top of Gondola One. Guests are also invited to experience a complimentary 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirits whiskey tasting starting at 1:00 p.m. at Express Lift, located next to Gondola One. Later this season the resort will be opening two new chairlifts, two Ice Bars, and much, much more (read all about it in our full tip sheet, here).

LOOKING TOWARDS THE FUTURE

The mountain’s season kickoff will include a small Opening Day Ceremony with guests from a variety of key government and non-profit partners at 8:15 a.m. next to Gondola One in Vail Village. This will mark the mountain’s vision for the next 60 years. Since it opened in December of 1962, Vail Mountain has led the industry – from its dedication to high-speed lifts to its pioneering safety programming to its world-class ski and snowboard school. Carrying on that tradition, resort leaders are committed to propelling the industry into the next 60 years with a focus on Equity, Inclusion and Diversity; bringing sustainability efforts to life; creating access opportunities for youth; and a strong commitment to adaptive skiing and snowboarding.

Ceremony participants will include Vail’s key sustainability and environmental partner, The United States Forest Service, as well as the National Brotherhood of Skiers, SOS Outreach, Small Champions, and Vail Veterans. These Vail Mountain and EpicPromise partners represent how the resort will make strides toward its vision for the next 60 years.

“We’re honored to be opening the mountain for this celebratory season full of classic Vail fun,” said Beth Howard, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Vail Mountain. “Even more, we’re honored to have amazing partners with us to celebrate this season, as well as our commitments to sustainability, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, youth access and adaptive sports.”

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Opening Day at Vail Mountain

Lift Hours and Terrain Availability

– Gondolas and Lifts will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

– Gondola One will access Mid Vail terrain, recommended for intermediate skiers and snowboarders

– Eagle Bahn Gondola (#19) will access beginner terrain

– At least 75 acres of terrain will be open, including signature runs Swingsville and Ramshorn

– There will be no Village-to-Village ski access

On-mountain dining will be open at:

– Express Lift Apres Bar in Vail Village Mountain Plaza

– Mid Vail at the top of Gondola One

– Buffalo’s at the top of Mountaintop Express (#4)

– Eagle’s Nest Market Place at the top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola (#19)

Access to Vail and Other World-Class Resorts all on one Epic Pass:

Epic Pass products are now on sale for a limited time this early season, offering the best deal in the industry for skiing and riding with a variety of options for every type of skier and rider. Epic Pass prices increase on November 20, so guests are reminded to lock in the best price, now. Additionally, lift tickets will be limited all season long. Starting Friday, Vail, Breckenridge and Keystone will offer more than 200 acres of skiing and riding in Colorado!