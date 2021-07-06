Vail Rugby seeks community help covering housing costs for Cowpie Classic tourney

GoFundMe on Tuesday issued the following press statement on Vail Rugby seeking community help for housing costs as the team heads to Steamboat Springs for the annual Cowpie Classic tournament:

This coming weekend Vail Rugby is heading to Steamboat for the annual Cowpie Classic tournament. It’s a celebration for the team who weren’t sure they’d even get a season this year. Unfortunately the pandemic took its toll on the club’s finances and they need some help covering hotels for the tournament.



“If you’d pick-up a bar tab for players, please consider making a similar donation to lighten the cost per player for housing in Steamboat,” Teammate Ben Hadley said. “Anything raised beyond housing cost goes back to the club.”



The team is trying to raise $1,500 to pay for housing at the tournament and so far has raised just over $300.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/hwvw/vail-rugby-tournament-housing