Vail Resorts announces vaccine requirements for workers, indoor dining

Vail Resorts on Monday sent the following letter to Epic Pass holders announcing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for all employees and for guests using indoor dining at the company’s ski resorts this coming ski season:

With summer turning to fall in just a few days, the cooler temperatures and changing leaves have us dreaming of winter. We could not be more excited to welcome you back to our resorts for the 2021-22 ski and ride season.

Vail Resorts’ commitment to safety continues to be at the center of everything we do, including our planning for the 2021-22 winter season. Our goal is to keep our guests, employees and communities safe and to keep our mountains open for a long, successful ski and ride season.

This season, we are focused on COVID-19 safety protocols in indoor spaces. We are fortunate that the core of our experience takes place outdoors in vast mountain settings. However, as we welcome guests from around the world to the indoor experience at our resorts, we feel it’s important to do our part to combat the spread of COVID-19.

To this end, the key details of our 2021-22 Winter Operating Plan this season will include the following (all are subject to changing local public health guidelines and changing dynamics surrounding COVID-19):

Mountain Access: We will not have a mountain reservation system this season and will load lifts and gondolas at normal capacity, optimizing guest movement around our resorts.

However, based on current regulations, we are expecting significantly more seating and dining capacity than last season, and we intend to open reservations one day prior, versus the day-of last season. Dining – Vaccinations: Guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to dine at our indoor, on-mountain quick-service (cafeteria-style) restaurants. Proof of vaccination will be required for guests ages 12 and over at those locations. This requirement includes those guests 12 and over in our ski and ride school programs that include lunch. More details on the verification process will be released ahead of the season on our resort websites. Consistent with many other large-scale indoor activities and venues, we believe the vaccine requirement is important for the protection of our guests and our employees, given the number of people using these facilities and the fact that guests will not be wearing face coverings while eating and drinking. This is currently the only part of our experience that will require proof of vaccination, unless required by local public health. (For example, Whistler Blackcomb requires proof of COVID-19 vaccinations in all indoor restaurants, restaurant patios and bars due to orders from the Provincial Health Authority of British Columbia).

Proof of vaccination will be required for guests ages 12 and over at those locations. This requirement includes those guests 12 and over in our ski and ride school programs that include lunch. More details on the verification process will be released ahead of the season on our resort websites. Consistent with many other large-scale indoor activities and venues, we believe the vaccine requirement is important for the protection of our guests and our employees, given the number of people using these facilities and the fact that guests will not be wearing face coverings while eating and drinking. This is currently the only part of our experience that will require proof of vaccination, unless required by local public health. (For example, Whistler Blackcomb requires proof of COVID-19 vaccinations in all indoor restaurants, restaurant patios and bars due to orders from the Provincial Health Authority of British Columbia). Employee Safety: We will be requiring all of our employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations for their safety and protection as well as the safety and protection of our guests and communities, and in compliance with the recent rules announced under the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Indoor face coverings, enhanced hygiene practices, daily employee health screenings, and other health and safety measures will also continue.

More information and Frequently Asked Questions about our safety protocols can be found on our Commitment to Safety page. Again, please know that all policies are subject to change based on the evolving nature of the pandemic as well as local public health guidelines. We encourage you to check resort websites prior to visiting this season for the latest information.

We are grateful for your understanding and cooperation once again this year as we work together to provide a safe and enjoyable mountain experience for all. We look forward to seeing you on the mountain soon.

Thank you,

Rob Katz

CEO Vail Resorts