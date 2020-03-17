Vail Resorts shuts down for remainder of ski season; may reopen Breck, others later in spring

Vail Resorts Tuesday announced all of its North American resorts will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 winter season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A few of its ski areas, such as Breckenridge, could reopen in late April or May.

Here’s the press release from the ski company:

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ –Vail Resorts announced today that all of its North American resorts and retail stores will remain closed for the 2019-20 winter ski season amidst the continued challenges associated with the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The decision follows the Company’s previously announced closure of its resorts from Sunday, March 15 through Sunday, March 22. The Company will consider reopening Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado, Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia in late April/early May, dependent on the situation with COVID-19 as well as weather conditions.

Additionally, the Company’s owned and operated lodging properties will close on Friday, March 20, with final check-ins allowed until 4 p.m. MT today. Epic Mountain Express, the Company’s Colorado transportation service, will run through tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18. Both will remain closed until further notice.

“Our decision to end the season now is evidence of the fast-moving situation involving COVID-19, and it was not an easy one to make as we deeply considered the extended impact it will have on our guests, employees and communities,” said Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts. “While it is incredibly disappointing for our Company to mark the end of the season so early, we know it is the most responsible path forward.”

Guests can process refunds and credits on pre-purchased lift tickets, lodging, ski and ride school, equipment rentals and more, subject to applicable terms and conditions, using an online form that will be available later today on the Company’s resort websites.



