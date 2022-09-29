Vail Resorts moves to have snow riders store season passes, lift tickets in their smart phones

Vail Resorts on Wednesday issued the following press release on its move to allow skiers and snowboarders to store their season pass or lift ticket in their phone for the 2023-24 ski season:

Vail Resorts today announced its plan to introduce a new technology that will allow guests to store their pass or lift ticket directly on their phone – eliminating the need to carry a plastic card, visit the ticket window, or wait to receive a pass or lift ticket in the mail. With the new innovation, guests will be able to buy their pass or lift ticket online, activate it on their phone, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands free, using Bluetooth® Low Energy technology.

“As a company focused on investing in the future of skiing and riding, we believe that digital innovation, more than ever, will be key for delivering a great guest experience on-mountain,” said Tim April, chief information officer of Vail Resorts. “We are excited for the more seamless arrival experience this technology will provide for our guests and look forward to unveiling it across our resorts.”

The new feature will be tested during the 2022/23 North American winter season, with roll-out to guests expected for the 2023/24 season.

Once launched, guests will no longer need to wait in a line at the ticket window if they need to purchase, pick up, or reprint their pass or lift ticket. In addition to the significant enhancement in the guest experience, this technology will also reduce waste from printing plastic cards and RFID chips – supporting Vail Resorts’ Commitment to Zero sustainability promise.

Even after the feature is launched, Vail Resorts will continue to make plastic cards available to any guests who cannot or do not want to use their phone as their pass or lift ticket.

As a leader in the ski industry, Vail Resorts has a long track record of investing in technological innovations to improve the guest experience, including its EpicMix app, Express Lift Ticket pick-up, and transparent lift line wait time reporting.

More details about the new technology will be shared closer to the guest-facing launch ahead of the 2023/24 season.