Vail police looking for two men entering unoccupied homes, eating food

Vail police are seeking help finding these two men.

The Vail Police Department on Friday issued the following press release about two men who have been squatting in unoccupied homes in Vail, “helping themselves to food and leaving when discovered.”

Here’s the release:

Over the past several weeks, several residential burglaries have been reported to the Vail Police Department. The offenses are similar and seem to be committed by the same offender(s).

In each case, an unoccupied residence is entered, things are moved but nothing is taken. It appears the offender(s) is staying at the location, helping themselves to food and leaving when discovered.

The Vail Police Department is seeking information on two men that may have information about these residential burglaries. If you can identify the individuals shown in the photographs or have any information on these incidents, please message Vail Police on Facebook or contact Detective Greg Schwartz at gschwartz@vailgov.com.

The Vail Police Department would also like to encourage all residents to lock their doors and secure valuables. A bear entered an unlocked vehicle in West Vail and destroyed the interior.

Please take the time to lock your car doors and secure your bikes. Property management companies should check any residences that have been left unattended for any length of time and report any suspicious activity to the Vail Police Department.