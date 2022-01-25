Vail police issue update on investigation into fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Lionshead

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Vail Police Department on Tuesday issued the following press release providing an update and seeking more information on a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in the Lionshead parking structure on Jan. 13:
At 6:21 p.m. on Jan. 13, Vail Police along with responders from Vail Fire and Emergency Services and Eagle County Paramedic Services arrived on scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in the Lionshead parking structure. An 11-year-old male was found unresponsive, and life-saving medical attention was immediately initiated. The 11-year-old was transported to Vail Health and succumbed to his injuries.
The Vail Police Department initiated an accident investigation, comprised of Vail Police personnel that have received specialized training in accident investigations, including auto-pedestrian accidents. The driver, a 42-year-old Eagle-Vail resident, remains cooperative with the ongoing investigation.
On Jan. 21, Vail Police accident investigators and Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit executed a search warrant on the vehicle involved in the incident, a 2015 Subaru Outback, to conduct a technical inspection of the vehicle and to download the vehicle’s internal computer to provide any data that would assist in the investigation. Both the technical inspection and the downloading of the vehicle’s internal computer revealed no issues with the vehicle. The vehicle was in good working condition and all the vehicle systems were operating properly. The vehicle’s onboard computer also revealed no indication of impact.
This investigation is continuing. Police are asking that any witnesses that have not been interviewed to please contact Sgt. Randy Braucht at rbraucht@vailgov.com or 970-479-2339 to provide any further details.