Vail Police Chief Henninger joins international police association as first VP

The Town of Vail on Thursday issued the following press release on the swearing in of Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger to the Executive Board of the International Association of Chiefs of Police:

The Town of Vail is proud to announce that Police Chief Dwight Henninger has been sworn-in to the Executive Board of the International Association of Chiefs of Police in the role of first vice president during a virtual ceremony Oct. 23. Henninger, pictured bottom right, will become president in September 2021.

The IACP is the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders, committed to shaping the future of the policing profession. With more than 31,000 members in over 165 countries, the IACP is a recognized leader in global policing, committed to advancing safer communities through thoughtful, progressive police leadership. Since 1893, the IACP has been serving communities worldwide by advancing leadership and professionalism in policing through advocacy, research, outreach and education.

As part of the 16-member Executive Board, Chief Henninger will provide valuable expertise, represent the diversity of the global policing community and help guide the future of the IACP.

“The members of the Executive Board exemplify commitment to the association’s values and to the policing profession,” said IACP Executive Director / CEP Vincent Talucci. “Chief Henninger brings a wealth of experience and commitment that will undoubtedly assist the association and its membership as we continue to be the gold standard for training and leadership development. I am thrilled to work with Chief Henninger in the years to come.”

Vail Town Manager Scott Robson is equally appreciative of Henninger’s vast contributions. “The Town of Vail is incredibly proud to have our Chief of Police serving on the Executive Committee of the IACP and thank Chief Henninger for his commitment to both the association and to the Town of Vail for the past 19 years. We are fortunate to have such a well-respected national leader a part of our own team here in Vail and congratulate Chief Henninger on being elected to first vice chair,” said Robson.

Says Henninger, “it is an honor to be able to represent the policing profession and work toward solutions during this difficult time in our country.”