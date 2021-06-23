Vail, other local towns cancel fireworks due to extreme drought, wildfire danger

The town of Vail on Wednesday, June 23, issued the following press release on the cancellation of its annual Fourth of July fireworks along with Beaver Creek, Eagle and Gypsum, due to the extreme drought and dangerous wildfire conditions. Avon still has not announced its plans.

After careful consideration, the Town of Vail is joining Beaver Creek, Eagle/Gypsum and other communities across the state, including Breckenridge, Aspen, Steamboat Springs, Telluride, Winter Park, Denver and Boulder, in canceling its professional fireworks display on the Fourth of July.

Fire department personnel have been carefully monitoring conditions at the fireworks site on Vail Mountain as well as current and predicted weather conditions and wildfire conditions. According to Fire Chief Mark Novak, “based upon current fire indices and the prediction for continued dry and windy weather through the 4th of July, as well as existing wildfires in the region that are depleting resources, we are unable to issue a permit for the fireworks display in Vail.”

Public safety officials in Vail are prepared to aggressively enforce the ban on personal fireworks, which includes sparklers, to ensure the town uses its available resources to provide a safe and fun atmosphere for its guests.

Today’s decision follows previous July Fourth fireworks cancellations by the town in 2018, 2012, 2006, 2002 and 1998, also due to extreme conditions. Residents and guests are asked to familiarize themselves with provisions of Stage 2 fire restrictions, which will become effective Friday, June 25. The restrictions prohibit use of portable outdoor fireplaces, firepits, chimineas and other wood burning appliances. Restrictions also apply to the use of charcoal grills. Outdoor smoking is prohibited in most areas, including Vail Mountain. For details, visit the town’s website at www.vailgov.com. For the latest information regarding current fire restriction status, categories and additional safety information, visit https://www.ecemergency.org/2020/04/eagle-county-fire-restriction-info.html.

Despite the cancellation of the fireworks, Vail America Days™ on July 4th promises to provide a fun-filled celebration that includes stationary patriotic displays, a patriotic concert, family activities and live music. A silent disco has also been added to the schedule to keep the fun going into the evening. For details, visit discovervail.com/4th.

