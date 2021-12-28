Vail opens Back Bowls

Vail Resorts photo.

Vail Resorts on Tuesday issued the press release below on portions of the Back Bowls now being open for snow riding. Vail Resorts also will reportedly begin requiring masks on gondolas starting Wednesday due to a big COVID-19 spike in Eagle County. Here’s the press release on the rapidly improving snow conditions:

This is turning into a December to remember with 23 inches of snow falling in the last seven days at Vail, and now Vail Mountain is excited to announce the opening of its Legendary Back Bowls! Vail Mountain has received 50 inches of snow throughout December, for a season total of 96 inches. Today, with the heavy December snowfall and the hard work of Vail Mountain operations teams, guests took to Sun Up and Sun Down Bowls with much excitement.

“We are thrilled to kick off the opening of our signature Back Bowl terrain at Vail, with Sun Up and Sun Down Bowls,” said Vail Vice President and COO Beth Howard. “We have been opening pockets of terrain at every turn, including multiple runs and lifts throughout the holiday week, culminating in today’s opening of the Back Bowls.”

As of Tuesday, December 28th, skiers and riders at Vail will have access to over 1,800 acres of terrain, including trails accessed by High Noon Express Lift (#5) and Sun Up Express Lift (#9) in Sun Up and Sun Down Bowls. Vail is open top-to-bottom with access from four base areas: Vail Village, Lionshead Village, Golden Peak and Cascade Village.

Meanwhile, Breck surpassed 100 inches of snowfall season-to-date and opened the brand-new Freedom SuperChair. The new high-speed quad is located on the north side of Peak 7, and now provides additional lift access on the popular peak. It will also be a game-changer for Breck’s interconnected peak-to-peak experience. Not to be outdone, Crested Butte Mountain Resort has received over five feet of fresh snow over the past week, with more on the way.