Vail Neighbors Group Facebook page launched by Town of Vail

Vail is a global destination, but for those of us who live, work or retire here it is home. Whether you live in East Vail, Vail Village or West Vail, we have thriving neighborhoods with full time residents who care about each other.

Shared interests bring us all together. In the winter, we find opportunities to ski, snowshoe or dine around our incredible restaurants. Lift lines become unexpected social centers that bring us together.

In spring, summer and fall, we gather on trails, for school, sports and the various cultural events that fill up the Vail calendar. We are a social and active group of friends and families who share our passions and experiences.

Our community must now stay apart in order for us to once again enjoy our beloved valley together. Social calls are now reliant on social media and zoom happy hours. Birthdays, anniversaries, and graduations are virtually celebrated. Our neighbors aren’t strangers in this surreal time, but the social distance creates barriers that affect us all.

We are all living through this and understand the difficulties. Is it ok to ask a neighbor for help? Is there a safe time to visit the grocery store? Is six feet apart enough? Will this ever get back to normal?

While we can’t offer a timeline, we can create a way for Vail to reconnect and help each other out safely. The Town of Vail’s Facebook page will now include a “Vail Neighbors” Group that will bring us even further together. The Group is private with access granted only to Town of Vail residents, to keep this a tight-knit community of neighbors.

Vail Neighbors will connect residents with a neighbor who can help out. Post if you need help with food, pets, transportation or simply checking in on a loved one. We will do our best to connect you with a neighbor who can be there during this difficult time and beyond.

Through these difficult times, we can still manage to build community and help our neighbors. By helping each other we can surpass the old normal and find a better normal that brings us all together. We hope you will become a part of Vail Neighbors.