Vail Mountain launches four new, improved guest experiences

Vail Resorts last week issued the following press release on four new features at Vail Mountain meant to enhance the guest experience:

Vail Mountain continues to elevate the guest experience with four new concepts to excite and delight guests of all ages and ability levels. These experiences are an exciting way to provide more value to guests visiting Vail Mountain, leveraging Vail’s legendary terrain and vibrant history.

“We are always looking at opportunities to create legendary and special moments for our guests. These new and improved experiences add value to the experience and add rich storytelling to an amazing terrain experience,” said Beth Howard, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Vail Mountain.

An Unparalleled Learning Experience:

Vail Mountain invites guests to build their skills and confidence on specially designed learning terrain with the world’s premiere ski and snowboard instructors. Located at Avanti Express Lift (Chair 2), this NEW cohesive learning area combines the Avanti Performance Center and the Avanti Skills Zone to offer cutting edge methodologies with world class terrain, and coaching.

The Avanti Skills Zone

This NEW terrain design located at the bottom of Avanti Express Lift is a learning area with terrain specifically designed to help guests improve their abilities so they can tackle all of Vail’s legendary terrain. Vail Mountain will groom terrain into three terrain “lanes” dedicated to: The Perfect Carve, Off-Piste Skiing & Riding, and Skills: Bumps, Berms, Spines, Rollers and more. With a dedicated surface lift, The Avanti Skills Zone is the perfect space for skiers and snowboarders to unlock their potential. The Avanti Skills Zone is open to any guest looking to elevate their skiing or snowboarding.

The Avanti Performance Center

Located in the heart of the NEW Avanti Skills Zone, the Avanti Performance Center is a dedicated space for Vail Mountain Ski and Snowboard School students. It is equipped with leading-edge tools to enhance the lesson experience and unlock all of a student’s potential. Instructors can take Ski and Snowboard School guests through a series of indoor training tools that replicate movements essential to mastering skills, and also review their skiing or riding on large monitors to accelerate their improvements.

The Re-Imagined Legacy Hut & Free Mountain Tours

Explore the Legacy of Vail’s Founders at the Renewed Vail Mountain Legacy Hut

As Vail Resorts’ namesake resort, Vail Mountain is proud to honor its founders who paved the way through innovation and leadership in the ski industry. Vail Mountain’s pioneering spirit and core value of service to others are rooted in the legacy of its founders. Take a journey back through time inside Vail’s newest historic mountaintop hut. Located at the top of Mountaintop Express (Chair 4), the Legacy Hut opened has a whole new look and feel for the 2021-2022 season. Experience history and become a part of Vail Mountain’s legacy at the Legacy Hut. This experience was developed in partnership with the Colorado Snowsports Museum located in Vail Village and connects the ski and snowboard experience from mountain to village.

Explore More with a Free Guided Mountain Tour

Departing daily, Vail’s Mountain Tours are led by some of the valley’s most passionate historians. Join them outside of the Legacy Hut as they ski around the mountain, sharing stories and showcasing the pioneering spirit of Vail. Special tours include Back Bowl, Women’s, Legacy, and Front Side Tours. Vail Mountain invites guests to stop by the Legacy Hut Tour Board, with an original Vail Mountain Ski School Bell, to join one of these daily free tours.

Henry’s Hut & Dine with a Dog

Vail Mountain invites guests to slide on over to Henry’s Hut, Rocky’s Roadhouse and Buffalo’s located at the top of Chairs 4, 5 and 11. Vail Mountain and their partners at Helly Hansen invested in a new and expanded deck, interior improvements and more seating, at the Dogtown Deck. Henry’s Hut is the perfect place to grab a quick bite from Rocky’s Roadhouse (located outside of Buffalo’s) and catch your breath. Guests should keep a lookout over Dogtown where they will be able to spot Henry watching after younger patrol dogs Jake, Rocky and Cowgirl as they train and keep their skills sharp. Vail Mountain and Helly Hansen also launched Dine with a Dog, where guests can grab a bite to eat and meet-and-greet our patrollers and patrol dogs. Dine with a Dog occurs every Sunday afternoon at Henry’s Hut. Buffalo’s is named after legendary Vail Ski Patroller “Buffalo” Mikottis; Rocky’s Roadhouse is named after Vail Ski Patrol Avalanche Rescue Dog, Rocky; and Henry’s Hut is of course named after Vail’s first Avalanche Rescue Dog – Henry.

Trail’s End Treats at Golden Peak

Vail Mountain, in partnership with Toyota, launched Trail’s End Treats at Golden Peak, a new outdoor food & beverage experience. Trail’s End Treats serves kids confections from a vintage airstream that harkens back to Vail’s early days. This picture-perfect retreat near Children’s Ski and Snowboard School and Vail’s lower-mountain beginner terrain offers hot-cocoa and other treats. Vail Mountain launched this as the perfect place to rest under 300 blue sky days a year. Special Kid’s Après events will be a unique part of this new food & beverage location.