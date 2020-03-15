Vail Library closed to public; parking free while Vail shuts down for COVID-19 outbreak

The Town of Vail put out the following press releases over the weekend:

Vail Public Library is closed effective Sunday, March 15 until further notice in light of the COVID-19 situation. Please consult the library website for additional details as the situation evolves – www.vaillibrary.com.

Enjoy the Library from Home

As always, many of the library’s resources are available to you around the clock from the comfort of your home from the website. You can access the catalog to view your account, renew materials, and place holds. Many online learning resources and databases can be accessed from your home with your library card. This includes downloading ebooks and audiobooks, checking out digital magazines, and streaming movies, television shows and music. If you have overdue items, the library will waive overdue fines during this time.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to evaluate this situation and make decisions in the interest of keeping our community safe. If you have questions, please contact the library libinfo@vailgov.com. We will do our best to monitor emails sent to libinfo@vailgov.com



The Town of Vail will suspend paid parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures effective at 6 p.m. today, March 14, to coincide with the pending suspension of operations on Vail Mountain. Daily and overnight parking will remain free in the structures until further notice.

Vail Transit will continue to operate routes as scheduled with passengers advised to use social distancing and to refrain from riding if they are ill.

For additional updates on town services, visit www.vailgov.com. For local information on the COVID-19 virus, go to www.ECEmergency.org.