Vail Jazz honors musician, mentor Gulizia

Vail Jazz on Sunday issued the following statement on the passing of famed Vail musician and mentor Tony Gulizia:

Of all the men and women involved in the history of Vail Jazz, perhaps none was as widely known – or as deeply cherished – as Tony G, a beloved fixture in the Valley’s music scene and an honored leader, instructor, and mentor of Vail Jazz Goes to School for the past 25 years.

Tony passed away over the weekend after a months-long illness. He will be deeply missed by his family, his fans, his Vail Jazz colleagues, and perhaps most of all by the countless students whose lives he touched through our education programs.

You can read more about Tony and his numerous contributions to jazz in a recently written article here.



The Vail Jazz staff, board of directors, and faculty are at a loss for words to express how much Tony meant to us and how bereft we are by his death.

Tony lived and breathed jazz. He treasured his students and understood the supreme importance of educating young people at a very early age in the intricacies and joys of jazz music. We are grateful for his contributions, his passion, and his charisma and will remember him fondly.