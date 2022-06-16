Vail Health’s Howard Head Sports Medicine named official provider for Premier Lacrosse League

Vail Health on Thursday issued the following press release on Howard Head Sports Medicine being announced as the official physical therapy provider for the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League:

Vail Health’s Howard Head Sports Medicine has been announced as the official physical therapy provider for the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster season.

Howard Head Sports Medicine will provide orthopedic and sport specific Physical Therapy for the Premier Lacrosse League athletes as part of this official partnership. Doctorate level Physical Therapists, each with board certified advanced specialty certifications in Sports and Orthopedics will be onsite at training camp and throughout the season, beginning June 4, 2022 at the University at Albany.

“We are thrilled to enter this new partnership with the Premier Lacrosse League and look forward to bringing our world-class physical therapy services to these exceptional athletes,” said Mary Ellen Broersma, Vice President of Howard Head Sports Medicine. “Howard Head Sports Medicine also has a long-standing relationship with The Steadman Clinic, the official healthcare provider and orthopedic partner of the PLL, and bringing that collaboration and expertise to the PLL athletes will help keep the players doing the sport they love.”

Celebrating 30 years of treating every level of athlete, Howard Head Sports Medicine is also the official medical provider for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard and USA Climbing teams.

“Howard Head Sports Medicine treats the professional and recreational athlete alike,” said Broersma. “The knowledge we’ve gained from treating professional athletes is applied directly to active adults and kids.”

“We’re excited to have Howard Head Sports Medicine’s world-class team keep PLL athletes on the field during the 2022 season,” said Co-Founder and President Paul Rabil. “Throughout training camp, the trainers have helped prepare players for the demands of the grueling competition, while using state-of-the-art recovery methods to get players back on the field.”

The PLL is an eight-team traveling league that competes over 14 weekends in 2022 including in the league’s All-Star Game on July 16 in Boston. The PLL will take its clubs to 13 different cities from opening weekend in June in Albany (N.Y.) to the Championship on September 18th in Philadelphia. For the 10 regular season weekends, all eight teams will compete at the same venue leading into three weeks of postseason play in September.