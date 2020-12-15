Vail Health safety manager Flynn honored as Colorado Hospital Superhero

The Colorado Hospital Association recently put out the following press release announcing its list of Colorado Hospital Superheroes during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Vail Health safety manager Kim Flynn.

Kim Flynn

Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) and American Sentinel University (ASU) are proud to honor extraordinary employees from hospitals around Colorado for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has introduced unimaginable challenges for health care workers who have endured the brunt of the pandemic from the beginning.

This recognition honors those individuals who have gone above and beyond for their patients and communities as Colorado Hospital Superheroes. They have exhibited superhero traits during these difficult times, such as courage, a strong moral code, a fighting spirit and mental toughness.



“The employees at all of our hospitals have stepped up in a big way to care for our communities during this pandemic,” said Chris Tholen, CHA president and CEO. “We as Coloradans owe our hospital workers a debt of gratitude, and through this program, CHA hopes to convey a small fraction of its appreciation for our superheroes on the front lines and behind the scenes.”



As part of this recognition, each honoree will receive a special gift from CHA and the program sponsors ASU, Aya Healthcare and Corvel. These superheroes will also be entered into a drawing for a transferable, full-tuition scholarship for an advanced health care degree from ASU. CHA will be honoring these superheroes at a virtual appreciation event in early 2021. For a list of honorees, visit the CHA website.