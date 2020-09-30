Vail Health receives 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award from Press Ganey

Vail Health on Tuesday sent out the following press release on receiving the 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award from Press Ganey:

Vail Health is pleased to announce it has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey. The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above for performance in Patient Experience. Vail Health received two recognitions in Patient Experience – one for Emergency Services and the second for In-Patient, including the ICU, PCU and Family Birth Center. This is the first time Vail Health has received the recognition, and Vail Health was one of six hospitals in the state of Colorado to receive the recognition.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.

“The caregivers and staff of Vail Health touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Press Ganey. “This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality, and experience of patient-centered care. I continue to be humbled and inspired by their heroic efforts to care for patients in the face of the uncertainty, stress, and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Press Ganey is proud to partner with them in this noble work and we congratulate them on this tremendous achievement.”

According to Vail Health President and CEO Will Cook, the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care.

“This award, which is determined by responses directly from our patients, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff to provide an outstanding experience for our patients,” said Cook. “We are so proud that our Emergency Department, ICU, PCU and Family Birth Center employees are being recognized for their contributions, and for this award to come during a pandemic, speaks even more to their efforts.”