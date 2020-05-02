Vail Health, Intercept Insight online survey shows 88% of locals feel they’re social distancing well

A new Vail Health, Intercept Insight online survey shows locals feel they’re social distancing well but have concerns about utilizing certain local businesses. Here’s a press release from Vail Health on those survey results:

Vail Health recently partnered with Intercept Insight, a local data research company, to conduct an online survey gauging community sentiment regarding COVID-19. The results of the survey provide insight into the community’s feelings on resuming activities like going to restaurants, attending events, how well are locals adhering to social distancing guidelines, and what measures will make locals more comfortable to resume a myriad of activities and spending behaviors.

“During the COVID-19 response, incredible collaboration has allowed our community to stay ahead, respond aggressively and open portions of our County before any other in the state of Colorado,” said Will Cook, Vail Health President and CEO. “In preparation to restore our economy by opening our community to guests in the future, we must first understand how our local English and Spanish-speaking populations feel about opening up services, events and facilities to ourselves – the people who make this economy run.”

The initial study garnered more than 600 responses and will help establish a baseline to measure the effectiveness of ongoing local communication and operations efforts.

“Our goal is to understand how COVID-19 has socially impacted the community, how healthcare behaviors have been altered, and what impacts the virus has had on current employment and working conditions,” said Jason Roberts, owner of Intercept Insight. “We are identifying key drivers and critical precautionary measures in the data to help local businesses prepare for success.”

Similar studies are planned for the following weeks and months.

“We wanted to help collect information to share and help our local leaders and businesses make strategic decisions,” said Cook. “We’re all in this together, and we’re going to come out of it together.”

The results of the survey have been shared with community partners including members of the Private Sector Task Force, the Vail Valley Foundation, Vail Valley Partnership, Eagle County government and others.

“It’s important to have reliable data about our community as we look ahead to recovery, and we applaud Vail Health and Intercept Insight for leading this effort,” said Mike Imhof, President of the Vail Valley Foundation.

Highlights from the study include: