Vail Health Foundation’s Hike, Wine & Dine event expands to include after party, team fundraising

Vail Health on Wednesday issued the following press release on the Vail Health Foundation’s annual Hike, Wine & Dine event at Beaver Creek:

Hike, wine, and dine for a great cause on Sunday, September 18. Vail Health Foundation’s Hike, Wine & Dine event returns to Beaver Creek Mountain for the 14th year. The event brings together gourmet food tastings with a moderate 5-mile hike through golden aspens. This year’s fundraising goal is $175,000, which benefits Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center’s Spirit of Survival programs and operations at Jack’s Place, a cancer caring house.

Participants will enjoy food tastings from Vail Valley’s finest restaurants, starting with breakfast at the base area and continuing with dining stations throughout the hike. Hikers will travel along a scenic trail that meanders through the fall foliage on Beaver Creek Mountain, including a special section of the trail adorned with yellow ribbons in honor and memory of those affected by cancer. Adult full event tickets are $150, teens (ages 13-18) are $75, and children 12 and under are free. In addition, commemorative yellow ribbons can be purchased for $50 at www.HikeWineDine.com.

New this year, the Après Hike Party caps off the day from noon to 3 p.m. with additional food tastings, desserts, beverages, and live music from Turntable Review.

“We are excited for the Après Hike Party so people of all ages can participate in this wonderful event,” said Sue Franciose, Hike, Wine & Dine Event Chair. “Après Hike Party tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for teens.”

Also, new this year, participants are encouraged to create a fundraising page or fundraising team to promote the event among their colleagues, friends, and family throughout the country.

“The team feature gives those not attending the event an opportunity to join in supporting this great cause,” said Franciose.

Top fundraising teams will be awarded special prizes. Those who raise $100 or more will receive a signature Hike, Wine & Dine Locale trucker hat made locally in Avon (ticket purchase does not apply).

Event proceeds benefit Shaw Cancer Center’s Spirit of Survival program and Jack’s Place. In 2021, 6,529 patient experiences took place as part of the Spirit of Survival program, which offers patients and survivors fitness, nutrition, physical therapy, psychosocial support, alternative therapies, events, and wellness services.

Jack’s Place, conveniently located in Edwards adjacent to Shaw Cancer Center, provides a welcome respite at no cost for patients and their caregivers traveling to Shaw for cancer treatment. The generous living areas, 12 beautifully appointed guest rooms, meditation room, yoga studio, massage center, library, and serene garden make Jack’s Place special. Since its inception in 2007, Jack’s Place has provided more than 15,671 nights of comfortable accommodations to more than 3,849 Shaw patients.

Featured restaurants at the tasting stations include Beaver Creek Chophouse, Blue Moose Pizza, Colorado Mountain Events, Dang Sweets, Grouse Mountain Grill, Jolie Cakes, The Osprey, Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, Rimini Gelato, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co., Vail Brewing Co., and Vines at Vail Winery.

Sponsorships are available, and tickets are on sale at www.HikeWineDine.com. For more information, visit the event details page on Facebook or www.HikeWineDine.com.