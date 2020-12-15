Vail Health earns an ‘A’ for fall 2020 national Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Vail Health on Monday put out the following press release on its national Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of an “A” for the fall of 2020:

Vail, CO (Dec. 14, 2020)― Vail Health was awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Vail Health’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“This national recognition is a nod to the hard work and dedication of our entire Vail Health staff and providers to ensure a high-level of care and safety for our patients,” said Will Cook, Vail Health President and CEO. “Despite the challenges of navigating COVID for the past 10 months, our team has remained focused on improving quality and safety and putting the patient’s needs first and foremost.”

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Vail Health. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Vail Health was awarded an ‘A’ grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for fall 2020. To see Vail Health’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.