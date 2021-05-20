Vail Health earns American Nurses Credentialing Center Pathway to Excellence® designation

Vail Health on Wednesday issued the following press release on earning the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC)’s Pathway to Excellence® designation:

Since 2017, Vail Health has placed special focus on programming that enhances the professional development and experience for more than 100 nurses at the hospital. As a result, Vail Health Hospital has earned the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC)’s Pathway to Excellence® designation, joining a premier group of organizations. Vail Health Hospital is one of only eight Colorado health care systems and one of 200 worldwide to earn the prestigious designation.

“This designation is a testament to the exceptional culture, including a positive work environment and staff engagement, development and empowerment, that we have fostered at Vail Health Hospital for our nursing staff,” said Amanda Veit, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer at Vail Health. “We are committed to supporting the personal wellbeing of our nurses and ensuring our nursing staff has a voice in decision-making, prioritizing safety and quality of care, and facilitating personal growth.”

The Pathway to Excellence designation is a global credential that highlights Vail Health Hospital’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued. Vail Health Hospital’s nurses are an integral part of the health care team, with a voice in policy and practice. Pathway nurses are engaged, resulting in consistent improvements annually since 2017 across the spectrum in job satisfaction, communication, learning opportunities, teamwork and patient safety.

As a Pathway organization, Vail Health Hospital leads the effort to enhance quality of care, patient and nursing safety, and the future of health care delivery.

“Our nursing staff provides exceptional patient care for our community. Through all of the challenges of this past year, they showed incredible dedication and resiliency,” said Will Cook, President and CEO of Vail Health. “For this recognition to come now speaks volumes and showcases the support Vail Health provides that encourages our nurses to take the initiative and have autonomy.”

Pathway to Excellence designation indicates that the organization encourages nurses to have input regarding changes and decisions that affect the delivery of care or workflow, nursing practice, new hires, product evaluation, selection of educational programs, daily staffing, and safety issues. Additionally, nurse managers working in Pathway organizations advocate for nursing practice, growth, and leadership.

Vail Health Hospital will undergo a thorough redesignation every four years. Philanthropy plays an important role in enabling Vail Health to pursue and maintain important designations, including Pathway to Excellence, and Vail Health Foundation helped support additional programming that improved the nursing experience.

For more information on the Pathway to Excellence recognition program, visit ANCC’s website at https://www.nursingworld.org/pathway.