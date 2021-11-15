Vail Health and its partners officially open new Dillon Health Center this week

Vail Health on Monday issued the following press release on the opening Tuesday of the Dillon Health Center in Summit County:

Summit County residents will now have access to additional health care services in the eastern side of the county, as Vail Health and its partners, Colorado Mountain Medical, Shaw Cancer Center, Howard Head Sports Medicine, The Steadman Clinic and Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery, debuts a new 85,000-square-foot health center in Dillon on November 16, 2021. The Dillon Health Center is located at 365 Dillon Ridge Road, along Highway 6, adjacent to the City Market shopping center.

“Vail Health has been serving locals in Summit for many years through Shaw Cancer Center and Howard Head Sports Medicine, and – most recently – by offering COVID-19 testing when there was a critical need,” said Will Cook, President and CEO of Vail Health. “We are excited to offer the Summit County community additional health care services in a convenient location. Ensuring accessible and affordable care for locals is a top priority, and Vail Health will build on the progress already being made.”

Featuring a breast center and oncology care, family medicine and specialty care, as well as the only urgent care on the eastern side of Summit County, the Dillon Health Center offers a comprehensive collection of health services conveniently located in one facility. In addition, the Dillon Surgery Center, located inside the facility, will be a hub for orthopaedic surgeries and pain procedures with some of the nation’s leading surgeons from The Steadman Clinic and Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery, with post-surgery therapy services provided by Howard Head Sports Medicine just down the hallway.

“The Steadman Clinic is proud to partner in this state-of-the-art surgery center in Dillon,” said Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI). “Eleven of our world-class surgeons will be a part of this collaborative effort to provide excellent patient care to the communities of Summit County. Our singular focus at The Steadman Clinic is to provide each patient with personalized, evidence-based sports medicine and orthopaedic care, and we look forward to continuing this tradition at the Dillon Surgery Center.”

“This is an exciting time for Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery, and we are so proud of what our partnership with our colleagues has been able to accomplish in launching the Dillon Health Center and Dillon Surgery Center,” said John Polikandriotis, CEO of Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery. “Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery has always been and continues to be dedicated to serving its communities by providing the highest quality orthopaedic care to our patients, and this new facility promises to achieve that.”

Vail Health broke ground on the Dillon Health Center on January 6, 2020. The facility was built into the ground to preserve the views of Lake Dillon and the Tenmile and Gore Range for nearby residents while also offering patients a scenic vista in which to recover.

“The cancer center features spectacular views, and was designed to inspire and enhance healing and wellness,” said Amanda Veit, Vail Health Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer. “Shaw Cancer Center has offered cancer care in Summit County for decades, and this new facility complements the world-class care we provide.”

Colorado Mountain Medical will operate the urgent care and will provide family medicine and specialty care.

“As mountain communities, we are all in this together, and being an independent mountain hospital system allows us to proudly reinvest our dollars back into the communities we serve,” said Cook.

The Dillon Health Center features three primary photography installations throughout the facility that celebrate the beauty of Summit County. Captured by nationally-renowned photographer and local resident John Fielder, the images feature a sunrise over the Rockies, colorful Colorado wildflowers, and an alpine lake.

Additional information is available at www.vailhealth.org/dillon.