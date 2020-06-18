Vail, Beaver Creek to open for summer starting July 1

Vail Resorts on Thursday announced it will start summer operations at Vail and Beaver Creek on Wednesday, July 1. Here’s the press release:

Vail Resorts announced today that it will open summer operations at Keystone and Crested Butte on June 26, Vail and Beaver Creek on July 1, and Breckenridge to follow on July 4. The resorts shared operating plans as well as their commitment to safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The five Colorado resorts will open with a limited summer footprint focusing on mountain access and scenic lift rides.

As a part of Vail Resorts’ commitment to safety, the Company is establishing certain guidelines across all of its resorts and properties in North America, which include physical distancing protocols, face covering requirements, enhanced cleaning measures, employee health screenings and safety training, cashless transactions, and revisions to regularly offered programs and services. Each resort and property have enacted a unique operating plan that aligns with these guidelines and was developed in consultation with state and local health officials. Similar to the Skier Responsibility Code, Vail Resorts asks guests and employees to take on a new level of personal accountability to ensure the safety of its mountain communities.

“Summer is a special time in the mountains and we are excited to welcome guests back to the outdoors to have fun, refresh and recharge,” said Pat Campbell, president of Vail Resorts’ mountain division. “While we are offering limited summer activities, we are lucky that our beautiful outdoor settings provide a landscape to experience nature and to easily practice physical distancing so we all can safely return to the mountains we love. It is our expectation that guests help us ensure the experience is safe for them and for our employees by following our new guidelines. As summer progresses, we look forward to opening more activities and adventures at our resorts.”

REGIONAL OPENING DATES AND ACTIVITIES

Resorts open daily unless otherwise noted. Additional activities may open as summer progresses and restrictions ease.

Crested Butte (June 26): Scenic chairlift rides; hiking; Butte 66 to offer grab ‘n go food and drink.

Scenic chairlift rides; hiking; Butte 66 to offer grab ‘n go food and drink. Keystone (June 26): Open Fridays to Sundays for River Run Gondola scenic rides; hiking; Summit House to offer grab ‘n go food and drink. Golf opened June 5 for daily operations at the River Course.

Open Fridays to Sundays for River Run Gondola scenic rides; hiking; Summit House to offer grab ‘n go food and drink. Golf opened June 5 for daily operations at the River Course. Beaver Creek (July 1): Scenic chairlift and gondola rides on Centennial Express; hiking; bike haul; Spruce Saddle to offer grab ‘n go food and drink.

Scenic chairlift and gondola rides on Centennial Express; hiking; bike haul; Spruce Saddle to offer grab ‘n go food and drink. Vail (July 1): Gondola One scenic rides; hiking; grab ‘n go food at Mid-Vail. Gondola 19 scheduled to open mid-July with hiking, Epic Discovery interpretive trails, alpine coaster and grab ‘n go food and drink at Eagle’s Nest.

Gondola One scenic rides; hiking; grab ‘n go food at Mid-Vail. Gondola 19 scheduled to open mid-July with hiking, Epic Discovery interpretive trails, alpine coaster and grab ‘n go food and drink at Eagle’s Nest. Breckenridge (July 4): BreckConnect Gondola; scenic chairlift rides; hiking; alpine slide and alpine coaster; Ski Hill Grill to offer grab ‘n go food and drink.

VAIL RESORTS’ COMMITMENT TO SAFETY

Vail Resorts has reimagined the resort experience to further prioritize the health and safety of its employees and guests in response to COVID-19. In addition to complying with local orders, the Company is enforcing its own safety measures to ensure everyone is able to enjoy the mountains this summer. Safety has always been one of the Company’s core values and the new procedures and protocols being implemented have the safety of employees, guests and communities in mind. Protocols include:

Physical Distancing:

On mountain, the resorts’ vast outdoor settings make physical distancing easy. But in the base areas and other locations where it is more difficult to do so, we will have signage and decals to ensure guests remain six feet apart.

Guests will be required to wear face coverings in certain areas. This includes in lines, when loading and unloading chairlifts, when loading and riding in gondolas or bubble chairs, on activities such as an alpine slide or mountain coaster, and in indoor resort facilities. Guests are strongly encouraged to bring their own face coverings, but resorts will have them available upon request, subject to availability. Employees will be required to wear face coverings at all times.

Plexiglass barriers have been installed in areas where physical distancing measures are not possible, including at points of purchase.

Capacity of lifts and gondolas will be reduced to allow for physical distancing. Guests will only be allowed on lifts and gondolas with travelers in their party.

Employees may limit the number of guests in any area of the resort to ensure proper physical distancing (e.g. indoor spaces, parking lots, common spaces, etc.).

Employee Protocols & Training:

All employees are required to wear a face covering and follow the Company’s safety protocols and procedures at all times, including regular hand washing and use of personal protective gear.

Employees will undergo daily health screenings and receive appropriate training to ensure safety.

Employees are required to stay home if sick.

Guest Expectations:

Guests are asked to stay home if they are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Guests are required to wear face coverings in certain areas, including in lines, when loading and unloading chairlifts, when loading and riding in gondolas and bubble chairs, on activities such as an alpine slide or mountain coaster; in indoor resort facilities, and whenever it is not possible to maintain a six feet distance from unknown parties. Guests are strongly encouraged to bring their own face coverings, but resorts will have them available upon request, subject to availability. Guests who are unwilling to comply with this safety requirement will not be permitted to participate in the experience.

All guests are expected to comply with physical distancing guidelines outlined by public health as well as resort signage or as directed by resort employees.

Enhanced Cleaning & Sanitization:

High-touch surfaces will be frequently cleaned and disinfected with EPA-approved products that kill the COVID-19 virus.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting will take place daily in our gondola cabins, frequently throughout the day in our public restrooms and after each use on our alpine slide and mountain coaster carts.

Hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the resort. Frequent handwashing is required of employees.

All transactions will be cashless for lift and gondola rides, mountain activities, on-mountain dining as well as at the Company’s lodging, retail and rental locations.

Hospitality & Lodging:

Guests will be asked to maintain physical distancing guidelines and use face coverings when in common areas.

One guest per family will be allowed to enter the lobby for check-in/out.

Transactions will be cashless.

Room keys will be cleaned and disinfected before they are placed into guest packets.

Dining Facilities:

To ensure physical distancing, dining facilities will run at reduced capacity with updated floor plans in common areas. Outdoor seating will be available.

On-mountain dining will only offer grab ‘n go food and all transactions will be cashless.

Vail Resorts will continue to review and update our policies to adhere to the most up-to-date practices to keep employees and guests safe. Opening dates and activities at Vail Resorts’ other North American resorts can be found here.