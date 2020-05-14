Vail-area emergency responders to honor more than 1,000 Coloradans killed by COVID-19

Local emergency responders, including the Vail Police Department, Vail Fire and Emergency Services and Colorado State Patrol, will participate in a statewide remembrance event for the 1,000-plus victims who have tragically lost their lives in Colorado to COVID-19.

At 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, these agencies will be conducting a one-minute moment of silence. This event serves to remind us all that the fight is not over, and we must continue to do our part to keep each other safe.

You, too, can participate with first responders by doing the following:

Wear your protective face covering or mask to show your support and display your commitment to protecting others

If possible, turn on and display red exterior lights at your home or office

The Town of Vail and its public safety partners remain committed to protecting the lives of our neighbors and ask that everyone join us in memory of those lost to COVID-19.

For additional information, contact Sgt. Randall Braucht at 970-479-2339, or email: rbraucht@vailgov.com.