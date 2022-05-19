Vail America Days parade returning for annual Fourth of July celebration

The Town of Vail this week issued the following press release on the return of its annual Vail America Days Fourth of July celebration:

Summer is just around the corner and so is Vail America Days™, the popular Fourth of July celebration which attracts crowds from all across Colorado. The Vail America Days parade will be returning this year and applications are now being taken for the limited number of available entries here.

The theme for the parade has just been announced, “Red, White & Blues,” which is sure to inspire dozens of patriotic entries. Non-profit organizations, businesses, as well as children’s and musical groups are welcome to enter a parade application. The application deadline is 5 p.m. June 27. Parade winners will be selected in each category, including youth, musical, motorized, merchant/business, float and most original.



The parade is scheduled for a 10 a.m. start on Monday, July 4 and will make its way from Golden Peak to Lionshead. The day also includes a free patriotic concert at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. In place of the fireworks display, the town is hosting a state of the art custom drone show with 200 drones lighting up the night sky. The show will be visible from all across town at 10 p.m. Visit discovervail.com/4th for a map of the viewing areas.

For more information, please visit the website at discovervail.com/4th or contact the Vail America Days committee at 970-477-3699 or Laurie Asmussen at 970-376-3756.