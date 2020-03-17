Update on Eagle County Community Development Dept. procedures related to COVID-19

Following Eagle County’s Public Health Order regarding COVID-19 on March 13, 2020, and the BoCC Resolution adopting a moratorium on March 17, 2020, the Community Development Department is responding in the following ways:
Front Desk Operations and Hours:
The County is closed to the public through April 8, 2020, or unless otherwise notified. Please use the following resources below for general online or phone communication. Additional building inspection and permit information is further down in this message.
We will continue to respond to these inquiries in a timely manner, as staff capacity permits. If the Community Development office plans any additional closures, the County will provide notice of the closures or revisions to hours of operation.
Public Hearings:
As of March 17, 2020, all public hearings and worksessions are tabled indefinitely until further notice. All scheduled public hearings for which notice has been completed will be tabled to a date uncertain, which will require re-noticing once a new date is determined. The only previously noticed hearing this impacts is the March 18 site visit and public hearing for the Edwards River Park Planned Unit Development, zone change and 1041 applications. When a new hearing date is established, all proper public noticing requirements will be observed.
The Public Health Order is currently in effect through April 8, 2020, however the BoCC Resolution places a forty-four (44) day moratorium on all public hearings and worksessions, which ends on April 30, 2020 at 11:59pm. Therefore, the Community Development Department will not schedule or notice any hearings for the month of April. New hearings dates will not be scheduled or noticed until the Board determines that the additional precautions described in the BoCC Resolution are no longer necessary.
The County will keep a close watch on the directives of the Public Health Director and the BoCC and will take the necessary next steps. Once the Order and moratorium are lifted, we will work internally to identify a new public hearing schedule; however, please expect delays.
Building Permits and Inspections:
Building permit submission and review and inspections will continue to operate, subject to staff capacity. Please expect delays, as staff response times may be impacted by COVID -19. Most building services can be accomplished online or through the phone in the following ways:
Moratorium on New Land Use File Applications:
Per the BoCC Resolution, from March 17 – April 30, 2020, Eagle County will not accept any new land use development permit applications. Once the moratorium is lifted, land use applications will be accepted, however review will follow all required procedures including pre-application meetings and completeness check meetings. No expedited processes will be available. Please expect delays.
Pre-Application Meetings:
Pre-application meetings will continue as scheduled; however, all will be by conference call or google hangout. If staff capacity does not allow scheduled meetings to occur, pre-application meetings will be rescheduled. We will continue to schedule new pre-application meetings as staff capacity allows.
Planning Division Initiatives:
Staff will continue to move forward Planning Division initiatives including the Comprehensive Plan update and the Land Use Regulation rewrite, as we are able. We do expect the schedules for these initiatives to be impacted; however, as worksessions with elected and appointed officials will need to be rescheduled, and staff capacity may be impacted by COVID-19.
We appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Please feel free to reach out to Morgan Beryl, Community Development Director, should you have any follow-up questions.
Those with questions about COVID-19 can call the CO HELP Hotline at 1-877-462-2911.
Other centralized resources are available at:
Local business information: COVID-19 business resources and tools
Eagle County information: ecemergency.org
State information: Employers & Employees