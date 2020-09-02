Uncork memories at Wine Classic at Vail Sept. 18-19

The Wine Classic at Vail recently issued the following press release about its two-day event Sept. 18-19 benefiting the nonprofit Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance:

The Wine Classic at Vail, taking place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18 and 19, is a premier destination event, inviting master winemakers and enthusiasts to safely gather in the heart of Vail. This reimagined, in-person festival will offer a VIP-esque experience for 2020 ticket holders with just four Grand Tasting sessions, each offering quality wines, limited tasting lines and scenic views.

Sessions & Tickets

Two 90-minute Grand Tasting sessions will be hosted at a park adjacent to the Ford Park & Sculpture Garden – an outdoor venue designated for safer events by The Town of Vail – at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18. The two remaining 90-minute sessions will be hosted at the same venue at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19. Tickets are $69 each and available now for online purchase. Participating wineries include Colorado favorites such as 7 Cellars and Carboy Winery; California staples such as Alexander Valley Vineyards, Tinchero Family Estates and Foley Family Wines, among others; and international offerings including Les Grands Chais de France of France, Laureate Imports of Slovenia and Piattelli Vineyards of Argentina.

COVID-19 Safety Procedures & Health Standards

Wine Classic at Vail organizers have worked diligently to both implement health standards required by Eagle County, and go above and beyond to protect patrons. Winemakers and event staff are required to wear masks and gloves for the entirety of each session. Single use compostable cups will be enforced in order to avoid cross-contaminations and each session will be limited to 175 guests to allow space for physical distancing. Hand sanitizer will be supplied and restrooms for handwashing will be readily available throughout the venue. To encourage physical distancing while collecting wine tasters, space markers of six-feet will guide any lines that may form at a winery’s booth, and booths will be strategically spread out across the venue. Guests will be required to wear masks while collecting wine samples and moving about the event space, but are invited to remove them on the lawn, once re-settled with their own group. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to stake out personal space – large painted squares in the grass serve as a “home base” for the session – and relax, enjoy live music and indulge in unlimited wine samples.

“We were so pleased with the response for Vail Craft Beer Classic, and so grateful for the cooperation of our guests, that we are thrilled to introduce a very similar layout for wine enthusiasts,” says Jason Ornstein, owner of Team Player Productions, who produces Wine Classic at Vail. “We have been working on a way to bring people together safely to enjoy the wine and atmosphere they love. We’re confident that the COVID-19 adjustments make for a pretty great festival experience. We’re continuing to look at the silver linings of physical distancing here – no lines, and more masked face-time with master winemakers.”

Nonprofit Partners

The 2020 Wine Classic at Vail will benefit community nonprofit partner Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance (VVMTA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to maintaining, educating, advocating for and building sustainable, non-motorized soft surface trails while conserving the natural environment of Eagle County and its public lands. Through its weekly trail night crews and programs such as Adopt A Trail, the VVMTA has organized more than 3,000 volunteers, who have contributed more than 20,000 hours of trail work.