Tye Stockton sets new real estate record for price per square foot in Vail

The Stockton Group at Compass recently sent out the following press release on Tye Stockton setting a new price-per-square-foot real estate record for Vail:
The Vail real estate market broke multiple records throughout 2021 – and as late in the year as the last week of December.
In a deal that closed on December 29, top real estate broker Tye Stockton of The Stockton Group at Compass shattered the previous record for price per square foot of residential properties in Vail, CO. The 3,060 square foot listing, 466 Forest Road, sold for $20M – equaling $6,536 per square foot. The mountainside home is one of only sixteen true single family ski-in/ski-out homes in Vail.
“Forest Road delivers private ski-in and ski-out locations and natural serenity,” said Stockton. “This mountainside property offers the rare opportunity to establish a lasting legacy in Vail’s most iconic neighborhood.”
Stockton represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.
“The new record is a testament to Tye’s experience, knowledge of the industry and reputation,” said Heather Bustos, Compass Colorado Regional Vice President. “We’re excited to see him continue to redefine the Vail luxury real estate market in 2022.”
New signage for Compass and The Stockton Group recently appeared in Solaris Plaza, indicating that Stockton and team have more in store for 2022.