Two virtual opportunities to view draft of West Vail Master Plan

Members of the West Vail Master Plan project team will present concepts and recommendations from the draft plan at two upcoming Town of Vail virtual presentations.

On Tuesday, May 4, the project team will deliver a presentation to the Vail Town Council during the evening meeting. The discussion item is listed as 6.2 on the virtual meeting agenda which begins at 6 p.m. The following Monday, May 10, the project team will present to the Vail Planning and Environmental Commission which convenes at 1 p.m.

At these presentations, the planning team will present recommendations and policies for West Vail’s commercial area, housing and transportation network. Feedback will be solicited from the PEC and Town Council. Community members interested in viewing the presentations are invited to attend virtually with public comment opportunities available.

Links to view/register for the presentations are available here:

The purpose of the West Vail Master Plan is to re-envision planning, zoning and design options as well as transportation infrastructure, housing and economic development for the West Vail area. The planning process began in May 2020 with adoption of the plan by the Town Council anticipated this summer. The project team is currently completing the draft plan, which is part of the second phase of the planning process.



EngageVail.com serves as the hub for the West Vail Master Plan process with information about the project, timelines, an existing conditions analysis, survey results, project updates and more.

The project team is led by Gabby Voeller, senior community planner at SE Group.

For more information, contact Matt Gennett, Community Development Director, at 970-479-2146 or email mgennett@vailgov.com.