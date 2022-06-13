Town of Vail urges participation in its Steward Vail program to discuss sustainable tourism

The Town of Vail on Monday sent out the following email blast on its Steward Vail survey and public engagement process:

Vail community members are encouraged to take part in a short online survey that is being used to help prioritize community preferences on sustainable tourism.

The Steward Vail survey builds upon a series of community workshops and discussions that took place in April during the first phase of a year-long planning process to develop a first-ever Destination Stewardship Plan for Vail.

The 20-question survey probes community sentiment about the role and impact of tourism in Vail and ways to create more positive benefits from tourism. The survey is available for participation by full and part-time residents of Vail throughout the month of June.

Click here to take the survey.

The Vail Community is invited to join the next phase of Steward Vail public engagement sessions later this month to learn how the first-ever Destination Stewardship Plan is progressing and to provide feedback on key elements identified in community engagement sessions and through resident and guest surveys. Both sessions will take place at Donovan Pavilion. You must register to attend.

4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on June 28: Register here

12 – 2 p.m. on June 29: Register here

The goal of Steward Vail is to create a 10-year vision and management plan that will advance Vail’s sustainability goals in step with local priorities while building Vail’s tourism economy. Specifically, the town is seeking ways to attract visitors who will support and respect the destination, while encouraging more equitable access to all that Vail offers.

Click here for more information.