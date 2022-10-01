Town of Vail to once again consider ordinance for $12 million purchase of Booth Heights

The Town of Vail on Friday issued the following press release on the second reading Tuesday of an ordinance approving $12 million to buy the Booth Heights workforce housing property from Vail Resorts:

The second reading Ordinance No. 18 approving a $12 million budget supplemental to fund the purchase of the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision, Lot 1 and East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision, Tract A, generally referred to as the Booth Heights site, will be considered by the Vail Town Council at its Tuesday, Oct. 4 evening meeting.

In addition, the council will consider a method by which community members and organizations can make financial contributions toward the effort to preserve the property.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers, 75. S. Frontage Road. Public comment will be accepted in person or virtually by registering at www.vailgov.com/town-council, or in advance of the meeting by emailing publicinput.vailtowncouncil@vailgov.com.

A live stream of the meeting will be available at www.highfivemedia.org/live-five and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/highfiveaccessmedia.

The supplemental amount of $12 million was the basis for an offer to purchase the property from Vail Resorts made by the town on Sept. 21. Vail Resorts has until noon on Oct. 3 to accept. The amount does not include any additional legal fees and expenditures that could accrue should the town’s offer not be accepted, and the current condemnation procedure continues.

Resolution No. 47 will establish a designated fund for public and private contributions toward any costs associated with the Town of Vail’s pursuit to acquire the property for the purpose of conservation of habitat and open space. This action is in response to requests from community members who wish to contribute to the preservation of the Vail bighorn sheep herd, the last remaining native herd in Colorado.

More information on the Booth Heights condemnation process can be found at www.vailgov.com/government/current-topics-projects/booth-heights-land-site-condemnation.

