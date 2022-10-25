Town of Vail to offer help with new parking system

The Town of Vail on Monday issued the following press release on its second parking pass assistance event:

The Town of Vail will host the second of two parking pass assistance events for employees and locals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Council Chambers at the Vail Municipal Building, 75 South Frontage Rd. in Vail. Participants will receive help in setting up their web-based parker portal, entering their preferred payment method and ensuring their supporting documents are verified. Due to ongoing system testing, passes will not be issued at the event. All passes will be emailed prior to the start of paid parking.

Online pass sales will begin on Oct. 31. Paid parking is scheduled to begin Nov. 11.

Those with remaining balances on last year’s value cards can come to the Vail Municipal Building to receive reimbursement, bring your old value card or an ID. Amounts of up to $100 will be paid out in cash. Value card holders with balances over $100 will be mailed a check.

Employees and locals attending Wednesday’s session will need to bring:

Proof of residency/property ownership for a Vail Local Pass or Eagle County Local Pass (Examples include a lease, utility bill, mortgage statement, property tax notice or driver’s license)

Proof of employment for an Employee Pass or Employee Plus Pass – Most passes require 30 hours/week average employment for a business located in a Village Core or Vail Mountain (Examples include a letter from an employer or a paystub)

Vehicle Information (Year, make, model, and license plate number)

Valid credit card and ID

Parking Passes

Passes are subject to Peak and Non-Peak Rates based on pass type and parking area. See daily and overnight rates at vailgov.com/winterparking.

Premier Pass – $5,500

Offers guaranteed access to both Vail Village and Lionshead structure as well as access to Ford Park, Soccer Lot, and Red Sandstone Garage.

Business Premier – $2,200

Only one per brick and mortar business license in Village Core. Guaranteed access to either Vail Village or Lionshead structure. Business verification required.

Employee Plus – $1,850

Free access to Lionshead Structure on peak and non-peak days. Free access to Vail Village structure on non-peak days and access with employee rate on peak days. Free overnight parking at Red Sandstone Garage on levels 1, 2 and 3. Village Core or Vail Mountain 30 hour/week employment verification required.

Employee – $425

Free daytime access to Ford Park, Soccer Lot and Red Sandstone Garage. Access to Vail Village and Lionshead structures at Local Pass discounted rates. Village Core or Vail Mountain 30 hour/week employment verification required.

Vail Local Pass – $25

Access to Vail Village and Lionshead structures at a discounted rate based on peak & non-peak days. Access to Ford Park, Soccer Lot, and Red Sandstone Garage at a discounted rate based on peak & non-peak days. Residence, property owner or Vail business license employment verification required.

Eagle County Local Pass – $50

Access to Vail Village and Lionshead structures at a discounted rate based on peak & non-peak days. Access to Ford Park, Soccer Lot, and Red Sandstone Garage at a discounted rate based on peak & non-peak days. Residence or property owner verification required.

The main discounts and benefits for Vail and Eagle County Local Passes are:

Free parking between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

$5 off peak day daily max

0 – 2 hours free all non-peak days

50% off non-peak rates

50% off outlying lot daily rates (peak and non-peak)

Overnight parking rate at Red Sandstone Garage of $35

For more information on parking operations in Vail, visit vailgov.com/parking or call 970-479-2445. For more information on parking pass sales, call 970-479-2104. For information on local and regional bus services visit vailgov.com/bus.