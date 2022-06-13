Town of Vail reimplements dismount zone in areas of Vail Village

The Town of Vail last week issued the following press release on reimplementing a wheeled-vehicle dismount zone in Vail Village:

The Town of Vail has reimplemented a dismount zone in designated areas of Vail Village to improve interactions between pedestrians and users of wheeled vehicles of any kind. Increased visitation to Vail has coincided with the mounting popularity of a variety of wheeled travel, including e-bikes, which has raised safety concerns in the village core. The dismount zone is in effect along Bridge Street from the Covered Bridge to Seibert Circle and along Gore Creek Drive from Checkpoint Charlie to just past Gorsuch Ltd.

The dismount zone was first put into effect by Town Council in the summer of 2021, when congestion, coupled with variations in speed, age and user-ability led to safety concerns for those visiting and working in the village center. Signs have been placed throughout the dismount zone, reminding people to “Walk Your Wheels.” Additional safety and etiquette signage being added to local recreation paths and a larger marketing campaign is rolling out throughout the summer. The dismount zone activates in summer and will be in effect through Oct. 3.

Those looking to bike around the dismount zone are encouraged to use Vail Valley Drive or Vail Road. The official route of the paved Gore Valley Trail bypasses Vail Village to the south through Mountain Plaza near Gondola One and Pirateship Park. A dismount zone is already in place in parts of Lionshead Village.

For areas outside the dismount zones, bikers and users of other wheeled vehicles are reminded that pedestrians always have the right of way and to use moderate speeds in pedestrian areas, 5 mph or less. When passing a slower party, politely alert the other party by calling out and/or ringing a bicycle bell and passing on the left.

