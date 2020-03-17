Town of Vail public meetings going virtual as COVID-19 locks down valley

The Town of Vail will conduct its Town Council meetings virtually this week upon the advice of public health officials with opportunities for members of the community to watch live and forward public comments before the start of the meetings.

All board members and presenters will be attending virtually as the municipal building has been closed to all public meetings.The Vail Town Council will be called to order at 2 p.m. and will continue at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

With help from High Five Access Media, the town’s information technology department has arranged for use of a Zoom webinar feed which will be used to stream the Town Council meetings live via https://www.highfivemedia.org/live-five.

Members of the public are asked to forward citizen comments 30 minutes in advance of the meeting start times by emailing info@vailgov.com. Agendas are available at www.vailgov.com/agendas.

The meetings may also be viewed online by going online to https://zoom.us. You will then click on ‘Join A Meeting’ and enter the Meeting ID 949-453-967. Click ‘Join,’ and it may then prompt you may to download the Zoom App to your electronic device, if it’s not already installed.

Other upcoming public meetings have been suspended until further notice. They include Vail Local Housing Authority, originally scheduled for March 17; Design Review Board, previously scheduled for March 18; Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council, originally scheduled for March 19; and Planning & Environmental Commission, March 23.

Look for updates on the format for future public meetings as well as other cancelation notices and municipal service modifications on the town’s website at www.vailgov.com. For local updates on COVID-19, visit www.ECEmergency.org.