Town of Vail offers tips for staying safe this Fourth of July weekend

The Town of Vail issued the followed press release on staying safe celebrating this Fourth of July weekend:

Vail America Days™ organizers are ready to welcome guests and residents for the modified Fourth of July holiday which includes carefully scripted patriotic exhibits and an abbreviated fireworks display, weather permitting. Those who gather in Vail and throughout the county are being asked to adhere to the new Eagle County public health order emphasizing social distancing, use of face coverings, frequent hand washing, staying home if you’re sick and getting tested if you have symptoms. Use the following tips to guide in your decision-making to celebrate safely and responsibly.

Public Health and Safety

It is important for individuals to take personal responsibility to protect themselves and those around them. Guests are advised to follow the new Eagle County public health order effective July 3 and to make informed decisions about their personal safety.

The Town of Vail recommends everyone follow the Five Commitments of Containment by:

• Maintaining 6 feet of social distance

• Washing your hands often

• Covering your face in public, especially when you can’t social distance

• Getting testing immediately if you have symptoms

• Staying home when you are sick

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and others with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By participating in Vail America Days™, participants voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

Vail America Days™ Patriotic Exhibits

While a traditional parade is not possible this year, guests will be able to enjoy patriotic exhibits, strategically spaced throughout both Villages. With 12-15 displays planned for Vail Village and 8-10 exhibits in Lionshead, these “Stronger Together” themed installations will help celebrate the holiday in a festive and responsible way. Guests, while being mindful and supporting the current Eagle County public health order, can stroll through town between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and enjoy entries from local businesses, non-profits and community partners. In addition to the exhibits, live on-the-go musical performances will take place throughout the day to bring energy, excitement and familiar tunes to the streets. Please keep your pet on a leash in the pedestrian areas and dismount from your bicycle to keep passages safe. Maps, exhibit details, participating partners and more information is available on vailamericadays.com.

Public Parking & Event Access

Free parking is available in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking garages. The 2,500 parking spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the two structures fill, additional free parking will be available on the north side of the South Frontage Road until 11 p.m. Free parking is also available at Ford Park and the Red Sandstone garage located at 559 North Frontage Road, with easy access to Lionshead Village via the pedestrian overpass. Vail and ECO Transit will offer bus service throughout the holiday with face coverings required for passengers. Call 970-477-3456 for Vail bus information or 970-328-3520 for ECO schedule details.



Bus Service

Increased bus service in Vail will be provided throughout the day and into the evening on July 4 with six-to-eight-minute frequency on the in-town shuttle serving Lionshead, Vail Village, Golden Peak and Ford Park, with 20-minute to one-hour service on most outlying routes during peak times and 20-minute to two-hour outlying service during non-peak times. Face coverings and social distancing are required. ECO regional transit will provide service to Vail as follows on July 4: Freedom Park in Edwards at 9:13 a.m., Avon Station at 9:21 a.m., or the Forest Service parking lot at Dowd Junction at 9:11 and 9:41 a.m. Currently ECO Transit is not charging a fare on any of its routes, however face coverings must be worn at all times while on the bus. Call 970-477-3456 for Vail bus schedule information. For more information on ECO routes, go online at eaglecounty.us, or call 970-328-3520.

Fireworks Display

A 10-minute fireworks show is planned for 9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 4th (conditions permitting). Below are options for viewing the show while respecting public health orders:

Option 1 – Watch from home and be ‘Safer at Home’ and ‘Protect Our Neighbors’ by streaming the event live complete with the patriotic soundtrack from High Five Access Media at https://www.highfivemedia.org/live-five or on local cable TV Channel 5.

Option 2 – Watch from your car; utilize the Ford Park parking lot, Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures and frontage roads. No parking along I-70.

Option 3 – Watch from where you are; watch from your hotel, condo or home

Option 4 – Watch from limited capacity-controlled viewing zones located at Lionshead lawn, Mountain Plaza lawn or base of Golden Peak

Please practice safe social distancing for all viewing areas around town. The fireworks will be synchronized to a patriotic musical soundtrack suitable for all ages. Listeners can tune in to the choreographed simulcast on 97.7FM KZYR, The Zephyr. The Nature Valley pre-firework-show starts at 9 p.m. with music, interviews and contests to get everyone ready before the fireworks light up the Vail sky. Check vailgov.com, vailamericadays.com and local media outlets for status updates in case of changing circumstances that would require cancellation. For additional details, visit vailamericadays.com or call 970-477-3522.

Personal Fireworks/Open Fires

The use of all personal fireworks is prohibited in Vail. Personal fireworks can generally be defined as anything that explodes, makes a loud noise or flies in the air. Bonfires and open campfires are prohibited in the Town of Vail. Outdoor recreational fires are only allowed in approved commercial portable fire appliances that are equipped with spark screens. Questions about open fires and personal fireworks should be directed to Vail Fire and Emergency Services at 970-479-2250. If you live in or are visiting other areas of Eagle County, check with your local fire department for regulations or visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/Emergency/Fire_Restriction_Information/ or ECEmergency.org. Please be vigilant and call 9-1-1 if you see smoke or something out of the ordinary. For additional details, visit vailgov.com.

Alcohol

The Town of Vail has extended public consumption in designated areas. Visitors can purchase to-go alcoholic beverages from restaurants within Vail and take them to designated areas throughout Vail and Lionshead villages. To encourage social distancing, additional picnic tables have been placed throughout the villages for take-out dining and outside seating. If you plan to drink, don’t drink and drive; make arrangements to ride the bus or arrange for a designated driver.

Dogs

Vail has a leash law for dogs in the Vail Village and Lionshead areas. Your cooperation in keeping your animal in control and on a leash is greatly appreciated. Please also use the town-provided doggy waste bags.

Lost and Found

If you’ve lost an item on the bus, in the parking structure on the streets or on the mountain, visit www.vailgov.com/lostandfound to see if your item has been recovered. Items recovered from town are kept at the Vail Police Department in the Vail Municipal Building at 75 S. Frontage Road. Or, call 970-479-2208. Questions about items recovered from Vail Mountain should be directed to 970-754-3059.

Holiday Trash Schedule

Residents are reminded that the July Fourth holiday may mean some schedule adjustments for local trash haulers. Remember that Town of Vail wildlife protection regulations prohibit trash from being left at the curb other than on the day of collection and recycling regulations require that all properties recycle on site. For recycling assistance, please visit vailgov.com/recycling.

Emergency Assistance

Dial 911 for emergencies. Throughout the day, the Vail Police Department will increase its presence to provide a safe environment for your celebration. For emergency notifications, subscribe to Eagle County Alert at www.ecalert.org.

Fourth of July Activities/Events

For details, visit vailamericadays.com or call 970-477-3522.