Town of Vail implements operational changes due to COVID-19 surge

The Town of Vail this week issued the following press release on operational changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the community:

Due to staffing limitations caused by COVID-19 and to reduce community spread, the Town of Vail is adjusting in-person service hours at the Municipal Center, 75 S. Frontage Road, until Monday, Jan. 17 or until further notice. This will include a delayed opening of 10 a.m. and early closures as follows:

Front Door Reception Area: open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29; closing at noon Thursday, Dec. 30 through Sunday Jan. 2. Reopening 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 and continuing weekdays.



Parking Pass Sales – use south side entry: open 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29; closing at noon Thursday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 2. Reopening 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 and continuing weekdays.



Police Records: open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 through New Year’s Day; closed Sunday, Jan. 2. Reopening Monday, Jan. 3 and continuing daily; closed Sundays. Use the call button in the entryway for after-hours access.



Phone and online business will continue to be serviced from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by staff members who are working remotely. The town will observe the New Year’s holiday with remote and in-person closures from 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 until Monday, Jan. 3. Please call ahead to confirm service availability at 970-479-2100.

For Community Development assistance: Administration, Shelley Bellm, 970-390-0417 Building, CJ Jarecki, 303-301-5277 Planning, Jonathan Spence, 970-471-9902 Department Director, Matt Gennett, 970-343-2767



For Public Works Administration assistance: Engineering, Tom Kassmel, 970-376-1664 Construction Inspector, Leonard Sandoval, 970-390-4677 Housing, Susie Hervert, 970-390-4030 Art in Public Places, Molly Eppard, 970-306-5820 Street Maintenance, Charlie Turnbull, 970-390-3008 Facility Maintenance, John King, 970-376-0949 Department Director, Greg Hall, 970-390-4676



Vail Public Library operations are as follows:

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Closed New Year’s Day; open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2. Beginning Jan. 3, the library will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Patrons are limited to two hours/day in the library for browsing, checkout, and computer/WiFi use; curbside service will be encouraged

All in-person programming, including Story Time, has been cancelled until further notice.

In addition, all Town of Vail board and commission meetings will be held remotely until further notice. This includes the Jan. 3 Art in Public Places Board meeting, Jan. 4 Town Council meeting, Jan. 5 Design Review Board meeting and Jan. 10 Planning and Environmental Commission meeting. Agendas are available on the town’s website with opportunities for members of the public to participate remotely.Click here for more information