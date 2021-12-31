Town of Vail implements operational changes due to COVID-19 surge

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Town of Vail this week issued the following press release on operational changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the community:
Due to staffing limitations caused by COVID-19 and to reduce community spread, the Town of Vail is adjusting in-person service hours at the Municipal Center, 75 S. Frontage Road, until Monday, Jan. 17 or until further notice. This will include a delayed opening of 10 a.m. and early closures as follows:
Front Door Reception Area: open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29; closing at noon Thursday, Dec. 30 through Sunday Jan. 2. Reopening 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 and continuing weekdays.
Parking Pass Sales – use south side entry: open 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29; closing at noon Thursday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 2. Reopening 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 and continuing weekdays.
Police Records: open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 through New Year’s Day; closed Sunday, Jan. 2. Reopening Monday, Jan. 3 and continuing daily; closed Sundays. Use the call button in the entryway for after-hours access.
Phone and online business will continue to be serviced from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by staff members who are working remotely. The town will observe the New Year’s holiday with remote and in-person closures from 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 until Monday, Jan. 3. Please call ahead to confirm service availability at 970-479-2100.
Vail Public Library operations are as follows:
In addition, all Town of Vail board and commission meetings will be held remotely until further notice. This includes the Jan. 3 Art in Public Places Board meeting, Jan. 4 Town Council meeting, Jan. 5 Design Review Board meeting and Jan. 10 Planning and Environmental Commission meeting. Agendas are available on the town’s website with opportunities for members of the public to participate remotely.Click here for more information