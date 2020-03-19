Town of Vail halts bus service due to COVID-19

In response to public health concerns associated with the COVID-19 virus, Town of Vail buses will suspend operations on all routes effective at the end of tonight, March 18.

Alternate transportation options include High Mountain Taxi which is operating with a limit of three passengers due to social distancing requirements, 970-524-5555; Black Diamond Limo, 970-306-6618 (limited drivers); Intermountain Express, 720-539-3209 (limited drivers); and ride-share services provided by Lyft and Uber.

Riders are also asked to consult with friends and neighbors to arrange for transportation during this critical time. Please call the Vail Transit office at 970-479-2174 for additional guidance on transportation options, or call the Vail Welcome Center at 970-477-3522 for information on airport shuttle service.



ECO Regional Transit is continuing operations with free fares until further notice. Call 970-328-3520 or visit www.eaglecounty.us/transit for schedule information.

The Town of Vail has suspended paid parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures for daily and overnight parking until further notice.



For local updates on COVID-19, visit www.ECEmergency.org. For other Town of Vail operational adjustments, visit www.vailgov.com.