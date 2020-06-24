Town of Vail expands area for public alcohol consumption

The Town of Vail on Tuesday announced it was expanding its public consumption alcohol area. Here’s that press release:

East Meadow Drive in Vail Village has been added to the outdoor pubic areas designated for the consumption of alcohol. The Town Manager’s Office has authorized this area at the direction of the Town Council and in response to requests from the business community. The expansion is effective immediately. The stretch of East Meadow Drive joins portions of Bridge Street, Wall Street, Gore Creek Drive and Willow Bridge Road as authorized areas in Vail Village to assist the bar and restaurant community in accommodating social distancing required by public health orders. The pedestrian mall in Lionshead is also a designated area.

Signage and markers have been placed in these areas to help provide the boundaries of where alcohol may be consumed. Social distancing is required and all patrons in these areas are asked to take personal responsibility to comply with Eagle County’s public health orders and the five Commitments of Containment.

The Vail Police Department continues to remind guests and residents that public consumption of alcohol in Vail remains prohibited unless the area is designated with signage. It is still prohibited to take an open drink into the public area from a liquor sales business. Patrons will need to request a takeout cup with the appropriate labels identifying the product came from a Vail licensed establishment and proceed only to the public spaces designated. Alcohol may only be consumed in those areas between the hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. No alcohol is allowed on the buses. The Police Department will use a combination of education and enforcement as it relates to consumption regulations and is asking members of the community to set a good example for guests during the pandemic. Violations could result in fines up to $2,650 or 180 days in the county Jail.

An Emergency Ordinance was passed by Town Council on May 19 allowing for consumption of alcoholic beverages in designated public places, particularly Vail Village and Lionshead during this public health crisis. Modifications to these areas and emergency orders will continue to be made as deemed necessary. Recent action by the Colorado Liquor Enforcement Division and the Governor’s Office has allowed for additional flexibility in which public rights-of-way, such as municipal sidewalks and streets, are now eligible for areas where localities may authorize public consumption. In light of this temporary change, which expires in 120 days, the town determined it would be appropriate to expand its designated areas in an effort to continue to help the restaurant community accommodate more patrons than would be allowed inside their establishments and would allow restaurants to do substantially more carry-out business in the villages.

For questions, please call the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2210.