Town of Vail declares local emergency in response to COVID-19 outbreak

The Town of Vail on Friday declared a local disater emergency. Here’s that press release:

Vail Town Manager Scott Robson executed an order today (3-15) declaring a local disaster emergency in and for the Town of Vail, effective immediately. The executive action is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has now been recognized by Eagle County and State of Colorado Public Health Officials as well as the Governor of Colorado and President of the United States, in declaring states of emergencies.

This administrative procedure, authorized by the Town Charter and the Colorado Disaster Emergency Act, allows for action by an executive officer of a political subdivision to implement its local prevention, preparation and response to the current COVID 19 outbreak in Eagle County, currently defined as pandemic.



The declaration activates the town’s plans for emergency situations for a seven-day period, ending on March 20. The Vail Town Council will consider extending that timeframe at its Tuesday, March 17 Town Council meeting. The official action also helps trigger the town’s ability to make emergency appropriations as well as apply for aid and assistance from state and federal agencies for implementation of emergency plans.

Please refer to the updated listing of operational adjustments that have been made in order to comply with the Standing Public Health Order released by Eagle County Department of Health & Environment. The town is encouraging the public to conduct as much business as possible via phone and/or online services.

For questions about COVID-19, call the CO HELP Hotline at 1-877-462-2911. For local updates, visit www.ECEmergency.org.