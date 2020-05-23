Town of Vail clarifies regs related to consumption of alcohol in public places

The Town of Vail on Friday issued the following press release clarifying the new order allowing the consumption of alcohol in public places that’s set to kick in May 29:

The target date to begin allowing consumption of alcohol in public places in Vail has been set for May 29 following Town Council approval of an emergency ordinance that authorizes the Town Manager to establish such locations.

Until then, the Vail Police Department is reminding guests and residents that public consumption of alcohol in Vail remains prohibited. This includes consumption of alcohol on any street, alley, sidewalk, public building or parking lot in the town, or within any vehicle in those areas per Town Code 6-3C-4.

While there have been modifications to liquor laws enacted by neighboring communities as well as an executive order by Gov. Polis that allows restaurants and breweries to provide alcohol for takeout, Vail’s existing regulations prohibiting consumption of alcohol in public places will remain in effect while the Town Manager solicits input from businesses, patrons and multiple town departments to determine appropriate locations as well as signage and written guidance as authorized by Ordinance No. 6, Series of 2020. These due diligence activities are anticipated to be completed by May 27.

The modifications outlined in the ordinance will be temporary and intended to lessen the impacts of COVID-19 on local businesses while providing the public with more ways to enjoy food and drink from Vail restaurants while maintaining required social distances.

Consumption will be strictly limited to designated areas only and will not include other public locations in Vail, such as bus stops or pedestrian areas. All current liquor license requirements will still apply. This means it is prohibited to take an open drink into the public area from a liquor sales business. Patrons will need to request a takeout cup with the appropriate labels identifying the product came from a Vail licensed establishment.

The Police Department will use a combination of education and enforcement as it relates to consumption regulations and is asking members of the community to set a good example for guests during the pandemic. Violations could result in fines up to $2,650 or 180 days in the county Jail.

For questions, please call the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2210.