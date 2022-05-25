Town of Vail changes summer parking operations

The Town of Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release on changes to its summer parking operations:

The Town of Vail will transition to its summer parking operations in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures mid to late June. The structures will continue to remain free for daytime parking with connecting free bus service to event venues, trailheads and activities throughout town, including express service to Ford Park. The summer operations will also include a $25 fee for vehicles stored overnight in the structures, reduced from $35 charged in 2021.

The overnight fee in the Vail Village and Lionshead structures has been established to provide up to 200 additional spaces for Vail’s daytime guests by discouraging long-term vehicle storage. The charge will apply to vehicles parked in the structures between 4 and 5 a.m. Allowances for free overnight parking will be made for the following circumstances:

Any Blue, Silver or Gold parking pass holders from the 2021-2022 winter season with verification process.

Employees who work overnight at a Vail Village or Lionshead business and have been issued a summer pass from the parking office

Those who arrange an alternate ride home in lieu of driving while intoxicated; for eligibility, enter after 3 p.m. and leave before 11 a.m. the next day

The previous free hotel/condo voucher and pass program has been discontinued, please contact the parking operations manager for details, including qualifications to purchase a summer parking pass.

Additional free public parking is available at the Red Sandstone parking garage, located at 559 North Frontage Road. Free overnight parking is available for the first 72 hours.

Parking for oversized vehicles, including RVs and trailers, will be available on the North Frontage Road in West Vail and overnight parking fees will apply for up to five days through the ParkMobile system.

For more information on the summer parking program, visit www.vailgov.com/parking or to access details on paid parking at Ford Park, visit www.vaileventparking.com. For real-time parking availability in either structure, visit www.vailgov.com/parking/counts.

To inquire about additional details, email info@vailgov.com or call the parking office at 970-479-2445.